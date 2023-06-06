The Out-Laws: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s new comedy The Out-Laws from it’s release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Meeting your significant other’s parents is always a daunting experience. You’re usually nervous about your outfit or what you’re going to talk about as you want to them to get a good impression of you and approve of your relationship with their child.

However, what if your future in-laws were not exactly what they seemed? What if, to marry your significant other, you had to go team up with your in-laws and go way, way out of your comfort zone?

Well, Netflix‘s new comedy The Out-Laws is here to answer all of these questions. Here’s everything you need to know about The Out-Laws from its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

The Out-Laws drops on July 7, 2023 through Netflix.

The film was made by Happy Gilmore Productions, which is owned by Adam Sandler. Sandler also produced the film along with Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan.

Tyler Spindel, the director, is an up-and-coming filmmaker who’s one other credit on his resume is The Wrong Missy, another Happy Madison produced Netflix film that follows a recently single businessman who accidentally invites a woman to a corporate retreat without realizing that they already went on a with whom he had a horrible first date.

The Out-Laws cast: Who’s in it?

The Out-Laws cast is absolutely stacked with A-list actors who have been working in the industry for years. Check out the full list below:

Adam DeVine as Owen Browning

Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott

Ellen Barkin as Lily McDermott

Nina Dobrev as Parker McDermott

Michael Rooker as Agent Oldham

Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan

Julie Hagerty as Margie Browning

Richard Kind as Neil Browning

Lil Rel Howery as Tyree

Blake Anderson as Cousin RJ

Mo Gallini as Boris

The main four cast members making up the McDermott family and Owen Browning are some of the most popular actors in the industry as Brosnan has played James Bond, DeVine is a well-known comedy actors (he starred in Workaholics and Pitch Perfect), Dobrev starred in The Vampire Diaries, and Barkin is best known for her role in the movie Switch.

The other most notable cast member is Poorna Jagannathan, who has starred as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in the Netflix’s teen show Never Have I Ever, which is coming to an end after four seasons on June 8, 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Out-Laws?

A trailer for The Out-Laws dropped on June 5, 2023. Check it out below:

An easy-going bank manager has his life turned upside down when he has to team up with his criminal in-laws to save his fiancée from a mafia that wants their stolen money back.

The Out-Laws plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Owen (DeVine) is a bank manager whose bank is held up by an infamous group of criminals known as the Ghost Bandits. The robbery occurs during his wedding week and certain indicators lead him to believe that the group of bank robbers might in fact be his future in-laws, who just arrived in town.”

However, things take a turn for the wacky when Owen and his criminal in-laws have to team up to steal $5 million in two days to save his fiancée Parker (Dobrev) from the mafia who took her hostage as the Ghost Bandits stole from them years prior.

The Out-Laws drops on Netflix July 7, 2023. In the meantime, you check out our other Netflix hubs below:

