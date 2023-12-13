Straight Outta Rehab: Is a Friday sequel coming to Netflix?

Damn! Last Friday has been in development for years, but there’s rumors of a sequel called Straight Outta Rehab coming to Netflix. Is it happening?

The first installment of the Friday franchise was released in 1995. It follows Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s slackers on – you guessed it – a Friday afternoon, unemployed and high after smoking weed that wasn’t theirs. If they don’t repay their debt by 10pm that night, they’ll be killed.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it was a huge success with critics and moviegoers, garnering widespread praise and more than $27 million worldwide. It also became a launchpad, with the series delivering two more movies between 2000 and 2002, as well as a short-lived animated series in 2007.

A fourth entry, Last Friday, has been stuck in development hell since the late 2010s. However, some people believe another sequel is coming to Netflix, titled Straight Outta Rehab – is it true?

Is Straight Outta Rehab coming to Netflix?

No, Straight Outta Rehab isn’t coming to Netflix, nor will any Friday sequel be released any time soon.

A concept poster for a new Friday movie was shared by Harold Rico Knight on Facebook, amassing more than 16,000 shares and thousands of comments. What’s more unfortunate is that it claimed the film was premiering on Netflix last Friday (December 8), but we’re sorry to give you the bad news: it’s not on the streaming platform… because it doesn’t exist.

That’s not to say a sequel will never happen. Last Friday was first green-lit in 2017, with Ice Cube claiming it would enter production by the end of the next year. In 2019, the star said the script had been written and he was aiming for a 2020 release to coincide with the original’s 20th anniversary.

Following the death of Tommy Lister Jr., who played fan-favorite Deebo, Felicia actress Angela Means believed the project would be cancelled. In 2021, Ice Cube revealed he’d written two scripts, one focusing on Craig and Day-Day in prison, and another with a love story.

In October last year, Ice Cube said Warner Bros had rejected his pitches for the film. While Chris Tucker and his co-star are on good terms, it’s also unclear if he’d reprise his role should the movie ever come to fruition.

