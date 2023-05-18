Squid Game: The Challenge – Release window, premise & more 

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge is getting things ready, so here’s everything we know about the new reality show thus far, including any release date updates, its premise, and more.

Squid Game took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix in 2021, with fans now eagerly awaiting a second season.

That’s not enough for some people, however, as there’s already been many a recreation of the games themselves – with deaths not included, thankfully. And now, even the streaming platform is getting in on the action.

Article continues after ad

The descision to make a real life Squid Games based on the South Korean series has been a controversial one, but if you’re interested, here’s everything we know about the show so far.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere with 10 episodes on Netflix in November 2023.

The game show was officially ordered by Netflix last June, so the work on this series has definitely been quick in comparison to the original, which took a decade to come to fruition.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge cast – Who are the contestants?

So far, only eight contestants have been announced on the Squid Games: The Challenge’s IMDb page. There are expected to be 465, like in the original show.

These contestants include:

Michael Van Wijk

Lee Taylor

Theresa Sherron

Marcus Harrington

Deandre Sipthekid Smith

Brian D. Banks

Midge Ripoli

Terry Myers

Jerry Ronson has also been listed on the cast page, but as a “Games Tester” rather than a contestant.

Is there a Squid Game: The Challenge trailer?

No, there isn’t an official trailer for the game show yet. However, there have been official announcement videos and a call-out for contestants.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can check both of these videos down below, and they may even encourage you to get involved…

Article continues after ad

Both of these videos evoke the imagery of the original show, with guards ironing uniforms and getting the cash prize ready.

Squid Game: The Challenge premise – What will happen in the reality show?

According to a Netflix press release, the premise of Squid Game: The Challenge reads: “With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

Article continues after ad

In a recent presentation, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg hyped up the contest, explaining: “Later this year we’ll also debut our most ambitious competition series ever. Squid Game: The Challenge has 456 real players competing for $4.56 million – the largest lump sum cash prize in the history of reality television.”

“Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]’s captivating story and iconic imagery,” Riegg also stated when announcing the game show last summer. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

Article continues after ad

We will update this article as we find out more information.

If you want to check out more of our more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news.

You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2