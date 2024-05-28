Knives Out 3 cast rumors: Who could join Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man?

Knives Out 3 took shape in 2024 with the announcement of its title, Wake Up Dead Man, and the first cast reveals. But there’s plenty more to come.

The Glass Onion cast continued the series’ streak of bringing in brilliant ensembles for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to mesh with.

Knives Out 3 will feature a fresh murder mystery and a new batch of characters, and we already know two high profile names that’ll join Craig for the next instalment.

So, who’s been confirmed, who else is rumored, and who do we want to join them in the new movie? Here are all the Knives Out 3 cast rumors you need to solve the mysteries.

Who’s confirmed?

Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, and Cailee Spaeny are confirmed for Knives Out 3’s cast.

A24/Warner. Bros

This is a Benoit Blanc mystery, after all, so Craig’s lovable sleuth was always going to return.

Josh O’Connor, hot off the heels of Challengers, and Cailee Spaeny, who has been amazing for ages but gained traction in Civil War, join him.

Character details haven’t been released but the two actors were announced on May 27, 2024.

O’Connor is a British actor with a great filmography. His best movies include EMMA and God’s Own Country. Alongside Challengers, La Chimera marks a dazzling 2024 for him. In TV, he’s been in The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

Spaeny is a wonderful talent whose breakout performance was in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, a role Civil War co-star Kirsten Dunst helped her land. Spaeny is also part of the lineup for Alien: Romulus, coming later this year.

Knives Out 3 rumors

Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan are rumored to be part of the cast for Wake Up Dead Man.

Netflix/Sony Pictures

What’s On Netflix claimed Hardy and Lohan are in talks to appear in Knives Out 3. This is unconfirmed, and deliberation doesn’t mean they’ll sign on.

It would make sense, though; Lohan has a healthy business relationship with the streaming service, appearing in and producing the holiday movie Falling for Christmas, and starring in Netflix’s Irish Wish.

Hardy doesn’t have that same dynamic with the platform (though he will star in Gareth Evans’ Havoc on the streamer), but he would be an addition in the same vein as Chris Evans in the first film or Edward Norton in Glass Onion: a well-known leading man Craig can bounce off.

Who do we want to be in Knives Out 3?

Emma Roberts, Manny Jacinto, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus would be great additions to Knives Out 3.

HBO/NBC/FX

Any Knives Out mystery needs actors who can do drama and comedy equally, hence our wish list.

Our Wake Up Dead Man fancast:

Daniel Craig

Josh O’Connor

Cailee Spaeny

Lindsay Lohan

Tom Hardy

Manny Jacinto

Emma Roberts

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

T’Nia Miller

Storm Reid

Roberts delivers on camp in a way most of her contemporaries can’t, being one of producer Ryan Murphy’s favorite headliners. She proved she could do dark twists in Scream 4, played stuck-up-rich like nobody else in Scream Queens, and has a screen presence that blends into ensembles well.

Jacinto’s work in The Good Place as the lovable but vacant Jason makes us think he’d be great. It’s not that he needs to be typecast as a dumb character, it’s that he plays confused beautifully.

These films leave characters reeling with little information, and we can’t stop picturing Jacinto frozen in place holding a mojito as a body hits the floor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of TV’s most accomplished comedic actors; Veep earned her more Emmys than Selina had political scandals, after all.

Typically, Knives Out features female talent who fit into a niche or ‘character actor’ space. Toni Collette filled these shoes in the original and Kathryn Hahn stepped into them in Glass Onion. ‘JLD’ should come out swinging in Wake Up Dead Man — the math is mathing.

Other names calling to us include T’Nia Miller (The Fall of the House of Usher) because of her ability to bring gravitas to dark comedy with incredible ease, and Storm Reid (The Last of Us), who would bring some youthful energy to proceedings.

Glass Onion was an entirely adult cast, so a teenager or child character as a source of plausible innocence — or a very unexpected killer — would be refreshing, too.

In the meantime, read why Knives Out fans already have one major complaint about Wake Up Dead Man. If you want to see Spaeny and O’Connor on screen, find out how to watch Civil War and how to watch Priscilla.