Murder Mystery 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Murder Mystery 3, including any release date updates, cast, plot, and more.

In 2014, Adam Sandler signed a four-picture deal with Netflix worth $250 million. His partnership with the streaming platform has since been extended, seemingly indefinitely, and it’s not hard to understand why – anything the Sandman touches, people will watch.

Murder Mystery, in which he reunited with his Just Go With It co-star Jennifer Aniston, is his most successful movie for Netflix, viewed by more than 73 million households in its first four weeks of release in 2019.

The three-year wait for a sequel ended last week with Murder Mystery 2, quickly topping the top 10 chart – so, with demand ramping up for a third entry, here’s what we know.

Spoilers for the Murder Mystery movies to follow…

Will there be a Murder Mystery 3?

Murder Mystery 3 hasn’t been announced by Netflix – but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

As with everything on Netflix, the chances of a sequel all depend on one thing: performance. Making it onto the chart is one thing, but it’ll need to hold its position for a little while before a threequel is given the green light. That said, it already has the advantage of Sandler, who pretty much has carte blanche to pursue any goofball comedy.

Speaking to Yahoo about the timeline for Murder Mystery 2, Aniston said: “We probably got a call not longer after [its opening weekend].”

“I think it started with, ‘It would be nice if we did another one.’ And we were like, ‘That sounds cool’,” Sandler added, to which Aniston said: “And if there’s a great idea, you know, especially when something does that well. Though it’s a tall order to try to match it.”

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Aniston was game for a third movie, saying: “It depends on how everybody responds to this film. And if they enjoy themselves and had a good time, Netflix will hopefully say, ‘Yep.'”

Is there a Murder Mystery 3 release date?

No, Murder Mystery 3 doesn’t have a release date right now. It still hasn’t been given the official go-ahead, but we’ll update this space upon any announcement.

Murder Mystery 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston would almost definitely return as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 3.

As for other cast members, as the movie hasn’t been announced, we can’t say for certain who’d appear. It’s possible we’d see a few stars reprising their roles, such as John Kani as Colonel Ulenga, Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah, and Dany Boon as Inspector Delacroix.

Mélanie Laurent could also return as Claudette, given the ending of the sequel. So far, only a small handful of characters have been maintained, so we’d likely get a mostly-new cast for a different mystery in the threequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the movie’s premiere, Sandler revealed one casting condition for a possible third movie: “If Shaq’s in it, I’m in it. I love Shaq and anytime he’s near me, I’m happier.”

If Shaquille O’Neal turns Sandler down, he’s still keen to come back. “Me and Aniston have a great time and whoever wants to get murdered, hang out for six, seven weeks, eight weeks somewhere, it’s a good time,” he added.

You can find out more about the cast of Murder Mystery 2 here.

Murder Mystery 3 plot: What will it be about?

While no official plot details have been shared for Murder Mystery 3, we’d need to see how they survive the ending of the second movie before jumping into a new case.

In the closing moments of Murder Mystery 2, Nick and Audrey are left in a grave situation: their helicopter pilot holds them at gunpoint just as they’re about to enjoy their honeymoon and leaps out of the aircraft with the money. We hope they’ll grab the controls and prevent a fiery plummet to the ground.

The main question is: will their efforts to track down the pilot be the main plot of the third entry, or will it tie into the next mystery? Whatever happens, Aniston and Sandler are set on where they’d like to go next time.

“We’ve been talking Greece. She’s been telling me let’s get to Greece quick,” Sandler told MovieWeb. “We wanna go to Greece. Greece would be so fun. We’re figuring it out. We know there’s so many places to go,” Aniston added.

The truth is, it isn’t really up to them. “You know where it’s gonna end up being? Wherever Netflix says, ‘Go there’ and we’ll be like, ‘Yes, Netflix’,” Sandler said.

Is there a Murder Mystery 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Murder Mystery 3 right now. You can check out the trailer for Murder Mystery 2 below:

That’s everything we know about Murder Mystery 3. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

