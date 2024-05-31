Knives Out fan reveals wild Jeremy Renner theory for Wake Up Dead Man

The Knives Out 3 cast is all anyone can talk about, with one fan revealing a wild theory for why Jeremy Renner might have joined the ensemble.

It’s a long way from making its debut on Netflix, but Knives Out 3 has wasted no time whipping up a frenzy for its eventual release.

If you’ve been online at any point this week, you’ll have seen the seemingly endless run of casting announcements. Now, one fan has the “dumbest theory” on why Renner is involved.

“In Glass Onion, it’s shown that Jeremy Renner exists as himself in the Knives Out Universe,” the TikToker explains. “Earlier this year, it was shown that Renner clinically died for a brief period of time during his snow plow injury.”

“On top of that, the official title of the upcoming movie is Wake Up Dead Man. This leads me to believe that Knives Out 3 is going to be about Benoit Blanc investigating the attempted snow plow murder of Renner,” they continue.

While no plot points have been revealed for Wake Up Dead Man yet, the theory does stack up. In Glass Onion, Renner is seen on a bottle of branded hot sauce, complete with the slogan, “Renning Hot!”

In early 2023, Renner was crushed by a snow plow as he tried to save his nephew. He was nearly killed, suffering blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones, and his rib cage was rebuilt with metal. The vehicle was also cited as having “mechanical issues.”

Although there was no foul play involved in the real-life snow plow accident, fans have gone wild for the rogue yet logical Knives Out 3 theory.

“*Rian Johnson frantically rewrites script*,” one TikTok reply reads, while a second added, “Hold on, you might be onto something.”

A third agreed, “Renner would be an absolute legend if he approved this,” with a fourth weighing in, “If this isn’t the movie, I’ll be so disappointed.”

Other confirmed cast members for the Benoit Blanc prequel include Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, and Andrew Scott, with Daniel Craig returning to his leading role. If you want to stay in the loop, we’re keeping tabs on all of the Knives Out 3 cast rumors.

