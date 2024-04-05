Outer Range Season 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything you need to know about Outer Range Season 2, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Josh Brolin-starring series is often described as Amazon Prime Video’s answer to Yellowstone due to its big name leading the cast and its neo-Western setting. We even placed it in our roundup of shows to watch if you love Yellowstone.

However, despite the similar themes, the shows are two very separate entities, with Outer Range veering into science-fiction territory as it centers around a mysterious black void.

More than two years after its April 2022 debut, Outer Range Season 2 is set to drop. Ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about the second chapter.

Outer Range Season 2 arrives on Prime Video on May 16, 2024.

All seven episodes will be available to stream at once, meaning you won’t have to wait to tune in weekly to find out what’s next for the Abbott family.

Outer Range was renewed for a second season back in October 2022. It’s currently unclear why it’s taken so long to get to our screens, but some reports indicate the now-resolved writers’ and actors’ strikes may have impacted production.

Outer Range Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The Outer Range Season 2 cast will see the return of Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott. Other cast members who are expected to reprise their roles include:

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn Rivers

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Tamar Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Deirdre O’Connell as Patricia Tillerson

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

Prime Video Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor will be back as Royal and Cecilia Abbott

In April 2023, it was confirmed that five newcomers had joined the cast for Season 2, although their roles are still undisclosed. They include:

Christian James

Megan West

Daniel Abeles

Kimberly Guerrero

Monette Moio

Behind the camera, Sons of Anarchy producer Charles Murray takes over the role of showrunner from Brian Watkins.

Outer Range Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

Given the very nature of Outer Range, there are still a lot of mysteries to unravel surrounding the Abbotts and the void on their land. With Season 1 ending on some cliffhangers, Season 2 promises to build on the foundation laid in the first chapter with payoffs, twists, and liberated character journeys.

As per the official synopsis: “Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void.

“The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance.

“The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.”

Is there an Outer Range Season 2 trailer?

Prime Video is yet to drop a trailer for Outer Range Season 2, although it did offer a first official look at the upcoming episodes with a series of images, which you can see below:

We’ll be sure to drop the trailer in this space as and when it lands.

For more content, be sure to check out our roundup of the best new TV shows hitting streaming this month, and you can also find the new movies coming out in April.