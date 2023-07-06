The Out-Laws cast: All actors & characters

Before Netflix’s new comedy/action film The Out-Laws premieres, here’s your guide the film’s cast and characters.

Have you ever felt nervous when meeting your partner’s parents? Were you scared that you would make a fool of yourself or, worst of all, your future in-laws would be high-profile criminals who could turn your life upside down?

Well, if you’ve ever felt this way, then you should make sure Netflix‘s new comedy/action-packed film The Out-Laws is your next movie night pick.

Following a young man whose future in-laws turn out to be on the wrong side of the law, The Out-Laws is ready to take fans on an unforgettable ride of action, romance, family drama, and so much more. But, before you strap yourself in for a wild ride, here’s your guide to the film’s cast and characters.

Contents

The Out-Laws cast and characters

The official synopsis for The Out-Laws reads: “Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town are the infamous outlaws.”

Owen: Adam Devine

Netflix

Adam Devine plays Owen, a bank manager and unlikely Ghost Bandit ally.

Devine is best known for his work on the comedy series Workaholics, but has also appeared in other projects like Pitch Perfect, The Intern, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Modern Family.

Billy: Pierce Brosnan

Netflix

Pierce Brosnan plays Billy, the Ghost Bandit ringleader.

Brosnan is an experienced actor who has played iconic roles like James Bond and Sam in Mamma Mia.

Lilly: Ellen Barkin

Netflix

Ellen Barkin plays Lilly, the other member of the Ghost Bandits.

Barkin is an experienced actor who has appeared in works such as Ocean’s Thirteen, The New Normal, and Poker Face.

Parker: Nina Dobrev

Netflix

Nina Dobrev plays Parker, Billy and Lilly’s daughter and Owen’s fiancée.

Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena Gillbert/Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries, but has appeared in other works like Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Margie: Julie Hagerty

Netflix

Julie Hagerty plays Margie, Owen’s well-meaning mother.

Hagerty can be seen in works like Malcolm in the Middle and She’s the Man.

Neil: Richard Kind

Netflix

Richard Kind plays Neil, Owen’s equally well-meaning father.

Kind is a legendary actor who has appeared in timeless classics like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Inside Out, Argo, and Tick, Tick… Boom!

Agent Oldham: Michael Rooker

Netflix

Michael Rooker plays Agent Oldham, a FBI agent who’s on the trail of the Ghost Bandits.

Rooker is best known for his role as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but can also be seen in other projects like The Walking Dead and Eight Men Out.

Rehan: Poorna Jagannathan

Netflix

Poorna Jagannathan plays Rehan, the Ghost Bandits’ rival and Parker’s kidnapper.

Jagannathan is best known as the matriarch in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, but she’s also been other works like Better Call Saul and Big Little Lies.

Tyree: Lil Rel Howery

Netflix

Lil Rel Howery plays Tyree, Owen’s bank co-worker.

Howery is best known for his iconic role of TSA officer Rod in Get Out, but you can see him in other works like A Black Lady Sketch Show and Poker Face.

RJ: Blake Anderson

Netflix

Blake Anderson plays RJ, Owen’s paramedic cousin.

Anderson co-created and starred in Workaholics alongside Devine and has appeared in works such as The Package and Parks and Recreation.

Phoebe: Lauren Lapkus

Netflix

Lauren Lapkus plays Phoebe, Owen’s bank manager and rival.

Lapkus is incredibly famous comedy actor as she’s appeared in projects like The Wrong Missy, Orange is the New Black, and Jurassic World.

Marisol: Laci Mosley

Netflix

Laci Mosley plays Marisol, another bank co-worker of Owen’s.

Mosley has appeared in projects like A Black Lady Sketch Show, iCarly, and Single Parents.

