How to watch Riverdale Season 7 – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s your guide to you can watch Riverdale Season 7, the final season of the CW show, including what time new episodes are out and when it’ll be on Netflix.
Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture.
Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang.
But when and where can you watch this upcoming season, and will it be streaming on Netflix? Well, read on to find out everything you need to know.
Riverdale Season 7 release schedule
Riverdale Season 7 is set to premiere on the CW on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
So far the exact number of episodes this season will have is unclear, but considering that the show is set to end on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, we can guess that there will be 22 episodes.
This means that the release schedule will be as such:
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Episode 2 – Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Episode 3 – Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Episode 4 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Episode 5 – Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Episode 6 – Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Episode 7 – Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Episode 8 – Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Episode 9 – Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Episode 10 – Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Episode 11 – Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Episode 12 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Episode 13 – Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Episode 14 – Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Episode 15 – Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Episode 16 – Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Episode 17 – Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Episode 18 – Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Episode 19 – Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Episode 20 – Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Episode 21 – Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Episode 22 – Wednesday, August 23, 2023
To know what time these episodes will drop, keep reading….
What time will new episodes drop?
In terms of what time Riverdale episodes will drop on the CW, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:
- 6pm PDT
- 9pm EDT
- 10pm Brazil
- 2am UK
- 3am Central European Summer Time
- 6:30am India Standard Time
- 12pm Australia
- 2pm New Zealand
Just note, these times may affect what day you can watch the show.
The official plot for the upcoming season is as thus: “The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before – the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present.”
Will Riverdale Season 7 be streaming on Netflix?
Yes, Riverdale Season 7 will be coming to Netflix, however it won’t be at the same time that the show drops on the CW.
Riverdale is always released on Netflix US – as well as other countries – as part of a ten year old legacy agreement between the CW and Netflix, which has turned out mutually beneficial for both parties.
However, this means that all episodes of Riverdale Season 7 will drop after it has finished airing in full on the CW.
Since Season 7 of Riverdale is scheduled to end on August 23, 2023, it seems likely that the season will appear on Netflix US around a week later, at the very end of August or the very beginning of September, 2023.
Riverdale Seasons 1-6 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Find out more about the upcoming Season 7 here.