How to watch Riverdale Season 7 – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s your guide to you can watch Riverdale Season 7, the final season of the CW show, including what time new episodes are out and when it’ll be on Netflix.

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture.

Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang.

But when and where can you watch this upcoming season, and will it be streaming on Netflix? Well, read on to find out everything you need to know.

Riverdale Season 7 release schedule

Riverdale Season 7 is set to premiere on the CW on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

So far the exact number of episodes this season will have is unclear, but considering that the show is set to end on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, we can guess that there will be 22 episodes.

This means that the release schedule will be as such:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Episode 2 – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Episode 3 – Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Episode 4 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Episode 5 – Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Episode 6 – Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Episode 7 – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Episode 8 – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Episode 9 – Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Episode 10 – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Episode 11 – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Episode 12 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Episode 13 – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Episode 14 – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Episode 15 – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Episode 16 – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Episode 17 – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Episode 18 – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Episode 19 – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Episode 20 – Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Episode 21 – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Episode 22 – Wednesday, August 23, 2023

What time will new episodes drop?

In terms of what time Riverdale episodes will drop on the CW, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

6pm PDT

9pm EDT

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

12pm Australia

2pm New Zealand

Just note, these times may affect what day you can watch the show.

The official plot for the upcoming season is as thus: “The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before – the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present.”

Will Riverdale Season 7 be streaming on Netflix?

Yes, Riverdale Season 7 will be coming to Netflix, however it won’t be at the same time that the show drops on the CW.

Riverdale is always released on Netflix US – as well as other countries – as part of a ten year old legacy agreement between the CW and Netflix, which has turned out mutually beneficial for both parties.

However, this means that all episodes of Riverdale Season 7 will drop after it has finished airing in full on the CW.

Since Season 7 of Riverdale is scheduled to end on August 23, 2023, it seems likely that the season will appear on Netflix US around a week later, at the very end of August or the very beginning of September, 2023.

Riverdale Seasons 1-6 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Find out more about the upcoming Season 7 here.