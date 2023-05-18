Ted 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Ted 3, including any potential release date, cast, and plot updates.

What do you get when you cross a foul-mouthed, weed-smoking, beer-chugging teddy bear with Family Guy? Ted, of course.

The franchise’s debut move from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane – who also voices the eponymous bear – first dropped back in 2012, starring Mark Wahlberg alongside Mila Kunis. It proved such a success, grossing over $549 million worldwide against a budget of around $50 million, that Ted 2 arrived in 2015.

With the first flick enjoying a new life on Netflix after joining the streaming platform in recent months, fans might be wondering: will there ever be a Ted 3? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a Ted 3?

No official announcements have been made for a Ted 3, and it’s been eight years since the sequel dropped – but that’s not to say it could never happen.

Back in 2015, MacFarlane told Today that he “doesn’t know” if Universal wanted to make a threequel, but that “it’s possible there will be another one.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated upon any announcements.

Is there a Ted 3 release date?

Since Ted 3 is yet to be confirmed, there is currently no release date. However, if it were ever to get the greenlight, we can expect a mighty long wait.

This is because in 2021, it was announced that Peacock had ordered a Ted TV series that will serve as a prequel to the films. So, with MacFarlane and the team busy with the show, which is set to drop later this year, it’s going to be a long time before any talks of a Ted 3 get started.

Ted 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg would almost definitely return as Ted and John Bennett in Ted 3.

Amanda Seyfried took over the female lead role as Samantha “Sam” Jackson in Ted 2, following Mila Kunis’ Lori Collins in the first film. And since John and Sam enjoyed a happy ending in the sequel, it’s more likely we’d be seeing Seyfried reprise her role if a threequel went ahead – but this is just speculation at this point.

Universal Pictures

The same can be said for Ted’s partner Tami-Lynn, played by Jessica Barth. Additionally, the couple’s adopted son, the hilariously named Apollo Creed Clubber Lang, was just a baby in the sequel, meaning there would be an opportunity to introduce a new actor to the cast to play the child version of him in Ted 3.

And then, of course, it wouldn’t be Ted without its main antagonist Donny, so you could expect Giovanni Ribisi to reprise his role if a third movie were to happen.

Ted 3 plot: What will it be about?

Right now, no official plot details have been shared for Ted 3, since the movie hasn’t even been given the go-ahead.

The film could potentially follow Ted and Tami-Lynn’s misadventures as they attempt to raise a child, while Donny (Giovanni Ribisi) could break out of prison to attempt to kidnap the bear once more.

The official synopsis for Ted 2 is as follows: “Ted 2 finds John dejected after a speedy marriage and divorce, but Ted’s romance with co-worker Tami-Lynn is full-speed ahead after a dream wedding presided over by none other than Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones) himself.

“But when the pair tries to adopt a child, they are stunned by the contention that Ted is not a person. With the help of John and newly minted lawyer and longtime weed aficionado Samantha L. Jackson, the couple takes on the intolerance of a system unable to understand their love.”

Whatever the plot may be, there’s no doubt a Ted 3 would include plenty of swearing, smoking, joking, and pop culture references.

Is there a Ted 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Ted 3 right now. You can check out the trailer for Ted 2 below:

That’s everything we know about Ted 3. In the meantime, Ted is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

