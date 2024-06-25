The Bear Season 3 is being released early – here’s when to watch

The Bear Season 3 is one of the most eagerly anticipated TV events of the year, and the new episodes are being released earlier than expected, so here’s how to watch.

Will newly opened restaurant The Bear survive? Does someone die? Can Carmy pay Jimmy the money he owes? Does his relationship with Claire have any chance of going the distance? Or will he hook up with Sydney?

All the questions are hanging over Season 3 of The Bear, one of TV’s most beloved and acclaimed shows, which returns this week.

And that return is happening sooner than expected, so here’s when and where to watch all the new episodes.

When can you watch Season 3 of The Bear?

Season 3 of The Bear premieres on Wednesday, June 26 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Hulu in the United States. That’s three hours earlier than originally scheduled.

The show hits screens at the same time worldwide via Disney+, meaning it debuts at 2am on the morning June 27 in the UK on the streaming service.

Disney+ is also streaming the show simultaneously in Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, Egypt, and throughout the Middle East.

How many episodes are in the new season?

There are 10 episodes in Season 3 of The Bear, and they are all dropping at the same time this week.

Chairman of FX Networks John Landgraf told Deadline why that decision was taken: “When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks, more Bear is better?

“We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience. The way that [creator] Chris [Storer] makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past.

“Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now.”

What is Season 3 about?

Season 3 of The Bear revolves around Carmie, Richie, and Sydney’s efforts to keep fine dining restaurant ‘The Bear’ in business.

While pushing his original crew, Carmy’s team also grows in size, with the official synopsis promising that “each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

But don’t expect that aforementioned romance between Carmy and Sydney, as when asked about their relationship becoming a potential sub-plot (as reported by Vanity Fair), actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Adebiri both answered with a resounding “No.”

While White elaborated by stating: “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].”

The Bear returns on Wednesday. You can find out which character you are by taking The Bear quiz. While you should head here to check out more great TV streaming this month. Or here to find out where The Bear placed on our list of 2023’s best shows.

