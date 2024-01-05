Ted the Series cast: All actors & characters

Ted the Series may pull us back into familiar territory, but with a whole new setting, that brings us a bunch of new characters and actors.

Ted is back, but he’s also back in time – to the 1990s in fact, with Ted the Series.

Ted first dropped back in 2012, with movies starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. This new Ted 2024 Peacock series instead focuses on Ted and John’s teenage years in the 1990s, along with the lives of their family.

But because of this new setting, that means a new actor playing John, and a bunch of other new characters as well. So here’s all the cast you need to know.

Contents

Ted the Series cast & characters

The series follows this synopsis: “Rude teddy bear Ted lives with 16-year-old John and his family in Massachusetts; although Ted may not be the best influence on John, he is a loyal buddy who is always there for his best friend.”

Check out the Season 1 trailer below:

Since the series is set in a different time period from the movies, being a prequel and all, we have a whole new cast, with not everyone from the movies returning. So let’s get into the names you need to know.

Ted – Seth MacFarlane

Peacock

Ted is the titular character, a teddy bear that was wished to life by a little boy. However, that was years ago, and despite being considered a marvel at first, a talking teddy bear is old news. Now, a much more foul-mouthed Ted must adapt to ordinary life, including going to high school.

Seth MacFarlane, best know for his work on Family Guy and American Dad, returns to the role of Ted. Although, obviously MacFarlane is just the voice, and not the actual bear. As fellow star of the series Max Burkholder told Dexerto, “Ted is 100% CGI, there was sometimes a puppet that they would use just to line up the camera. But the vast majority of the time that we were acting in a scene with him, it was empty space.”

John Bennett – Max Burkholder

Peacock

John – originally played by Mark Wahlberg, Colton Shires, and Bretton Manley in the movies – is now a 16 year old trying to survive high school in the 90s. With his best friend Ted – that he wished alive as a little boy – besides him, John usually solves his problems by getting high, or the occasional ridiculous shenanigan.

Max Burkholder pays this version of John, and also appears in The Purge, Babysitter, and Parenthood.

Cousin Blaire – Giorgia Whigham

Peacock

Blaire is John’s cousin, who is renting out a room at the Bennett house while she attends college. As the most politically aware Bennett, she attempts to scorn her family for their often crude and ignorant ways, though results may vary.

Blaire is played by Giorgia Whigham, also seen in Saving Zoe, The Punisher, and What We Found.

Susan Bennett – Alanna Ubach

Peacock

Susan Bennett – named Helen in the movies and previously portrayed by Alex Borstein – is the loving mother of the family. Though arguably Susan loves a little too much, as her endless positivity can lead to her being walked all over in her family.

Susan is played by Alanna Ubach, who fans may recognise from Euphoria, Coco, Legally Blonde, and Sister Act 2.

Matty Bennett – Scott Grimes

Peacock

Matty Bennett – originally called Steve in the movies and played by Ralph Garman – is the patriarch of the family. As an overly angry and incompetent figure, he often butts heads with other members of the family.

Matty is played by Scott Grimes, known for his work in Critters, American Dad, Oppenheimer, and Band of Brothers.

