Frozen 3: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

It’s time to let it go and build a snowman, because Frozen 3 is officially in development at Disney – here’s what we know, from any release date information to cast, plot, and more.

Frozen is one of the biggest franchises in all of Disney, making over a billion dollars with each movie, and the snow train clearly isn’t stopping, as now a third film is on the way.

It was recently announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a third Frozen movie was currently in development, amongst a number of other sequels and news.

But does the film have a release date? Or a plot? Well, here’s everything we know so far, so carry on reading to find out.

Article continues after ad

No, Frozen 3 does not currently have a release date – but it likely won’t be until 2025 at the very earliest.

And since the film has only just been announced, it may be a number of years before any release happens.

We can make a prediction however: since Frozen 1 dropped in 2013, and Frozen 2 premiered in 2019, we can imagine Frozen 3 to drop sometime around 2025. Although, since Frozen 2 was released four years after its announcement, we could actually be waiting until 2027.

We can also predict that Frozen 3 will have a November release date, since that is what happened for the previous two films.

Article continues after ad

Frozen 3 cast: Who will appear in the film?

As of now, no cast has been confirmed for Frozen 3. However, we can likely expect these faces – or rather, voices – to make an appearance again:

Kristen Bell as Anna

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Josh Gad as Olaf

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff

We may also expect the return of Martha Plimpton, Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina, Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews to reappear, as all were cast as characters that survived the sequel film.

The first two Frozen films were co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, but since Lee is now the chief creative offer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, she may be unable to return to direct. However, Buck could return, and Lee may still play a significant role in the production of the threequel.

Article continues after ad

Songwriting couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were behind the songs and music of the first two films, so it’s likely that this pair will cover the third film.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Frozen 3 plot: What will happen in the film?

So far, nothing official is known about the plot of Frozen 3. However, we can imagine that the film will continue the story of Anna and Elsa, and how Elsa’s ice powers affect their relationship and the Kingdom of Arandelle.

With Anna becoming Queen at the end of Frozen 2, the upcoming film may cover the responsibilities and troubles she has in this role, as well as her marriage to Kristoff. As for Elsa, who ended the last film by becoming protector of the enchanted forest and the Northuldran people, we’ll have to see if these new roles cause the sisters to butt heads.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, since Frozen 1 was set during summer – and the eternal winter that Elsa accidentally created – and Frozen 2 was set during autumn, we’ll have to see if the third film will be set in another season, such as spring.

For the creators of Frozen 2, it’s less about the plot and more about engaging with the world of the franchise and its characters. In 2019, director Jennifer Lee told Yahoo: “For me [Frozen II] felt final.

“But we always say ‘never say never.’ I think what made this one special is that we’d both confessed that we didn’t want to leave this world. We naively just went into this because we love [the characters] and we could see more story.”

Article continues after ad

Is there a Frozen 3 trailer?

No, since the film is only in early development, there is currently no promotional footage for Frozen 3. For now, feel free to watch this Frozen recap video, which we’ve linked below:

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Frozen 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Feel free to check out our other animation hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2