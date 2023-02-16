Valkyrae reveals role in Mark Wahlberg film ‘The Family Plan’

YouTube star Valkyrae surprised her fans by revealing she’s in an upcoming film with A-List actor Mark Wahlberg called ‘The Family Plan.’

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of YouTube’s most prominent broadcasters after officially signing with the platform back in January 2020.

Since then, she’s become a co-owner of 100 Thieves and has even appeared in major music videos for such artists as Machine Gun Kelly and Bella Poarch.

Now, she’s adding another big win to her resume after revealing her a role in a major motion picture in a surprising Twitter post.

Valkyrae & iiTzTimmy star in Mark Wahlberg film ‘The Family Plan’

On February 16, Valkyrae posted a selfie with none other than Mark Wahlberg, announcing that she has a role in his upcoming movie, ‘The Family Plan.’

That’s not all; Apex Legends streamer iiTzTimmy is also set to star in the film, saying on Twitter: “So I’m going to be in a movie. The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg… wut.”

The Family Plan is described as an action-comedy film about a suburban father, played by Mark Wahlberg, who must flee with his family after his past comes back to bite him.

The movie is being directed by Simon Cellan Jones (Jessica Jones) and was written by David Coggeshall. Filming for the flick has already been completed, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia between October – November 2022.

The Family Plan is being distributed by Apple TV+ and a release date is yet to be revealed.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Rae has been involved in showbiz. She, alongside fellow YouTuber JackSepticEye, provided voices for characters in the Netflix show Sonic Prime. She’s also provided voiceovers for characters in Funimation’s Tribe Nine anime.

This unexpected collab comes after several high profile streamers starred in Ryan Reynold’s 2021 film ‘Free Guy,’ which featured broadcasters like Pokimane, Ninja, and JackSepticEye.