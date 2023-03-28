Trolls 3: Release date, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Trolls 3, the next movie in the DreamWorks franchise, including its release date, cast, plot, and other details.

The franchise launched in 2016 with Trolls, starring Jason Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in a critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated movie.

It spawned a sequel, Trolls: World Tour, as well as a bunch of short films and television specials. However, the last movie was two years ago, with those craving their Trolls fix eagerly awaiting the next installment.

So, here’s what we know about Trolls 3 so far, including its release date, cast, and plot details. Can’t stop the feeling!

Article continues after ad

Trolls 3 is due for release on November 17, 2023 in the US, and October 20, 2023 in the UK.

The threequel is also officially titled Trolls Band Together.

Walt Dohrn will return to direct the third movie, alongside producer Gina Shay. “We’re always working on ideas because the team and I, we found that it’s infinite possibilities,” he told Gold Derby after the release of Trolls World Tour.

“We’ve been working on these films now for six years and we’ve got a whole bunch more ideas, so if the world wants it, we’re ready to go.”

Trolls Band Together trailer: Is there a trailer for Trolls 3?

Yes, a trailer just dropped today for the third instalment, which you can check out below:

Article continues after ad

The trailer is filled with more color, comedy, and music than ever before, so the film is sure to be a great time!

Trolls 3 cast: Who’s in Trolls Band Together?

The following stars have been confirmed for the Trolls 3 cast:

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In 2020, Timberlake expressed his wishes to make “seven Trolls movies, because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving.”

“You get to go to work and create something that’s outside of how you see yourself as an artist,” he told Billboard.

“And for me, it’s interesting too, being able to work in film as an actor and being able to work in music as a performer, singer, songwriter, producer, whatever – it’s just one of those things that I just never thought those two worlds would mesh in an animated film.”

Article continues after ad

Trolls 3 plot: What is it about?

The current synopsis for Trolls Band Together reads: “Next holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored Trolls family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise.”

From what can be gathered from the trailer, it seems like its the season of love with the Trolls. Even Poppy and Branch are beginning to wonder about tying the knot. However, a sudden turn of events stops Branch from thinking about anything else.

See, while singing killed his grandma, Branch wasn’t the only music lover in his family. Turns out he has a whole distant family, a bunch of long-lost brothers, with whom a band was formed many years ago. And despite them all splitting up over time, his big brother is back, and he wants to get the band back together.

Article continues after ad

The movie is set to cover a lot of boyband music, particularly from the ’90s and early 2000s. It has also been revealed that Timberlake, a boyband veteran, has provided three original songs for the film, alongside other jukebox numbers.

We will update this article as and when we learn new information.

That’s everything we know about Trolls 3! In the meantime, check out our other animation hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2