Family Guy movie gets promising update from Seth MacFarlane

A Family Guy movie is still perfectly possible, and it’s a project creator Seth MacFarlane has been thinking about for a while.

25 years after it first aired, Family Guy has still never had a feature-length movie. A surprising fact, considering many of its counterparts and competitors — The Simpsons, South Park, and even Beavis and Butt-Head included — went on to get the big screen treatment.

Family Guy might not have had a movie yet, but that doesn’t mean that Seth MacFarlane isn’t thinking about it. In fact, it seems to have been on his mind for a while, and he’s recently given fans hope that a movie might still be in the pipeline in the near future.

“I have known what that [Family Guy] movie will be for 15 years and I just haven’t had the time to get to it,” he said at Paley Fest LA [via ComicBook.com].

At the same time, he announced that the animated series would be getting two new holiday specials on Hulu in 2024. “It’ll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect,” he added.

Creating an animated movie from a pre-existing IP is no small feat. The Simpsons Movie began development in 2001, with multiple rewrites occurring until animation eventually began in 2006. The film was released in 2007, making it a six year-long project.

That said, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut began development back in 1998 before being released in 1999. Both movies were profitable, with South Park’s cinematic debut grossing $83.1 million, and The Simpsons movie earning $536.4 million.

If MacFarlane already has a plan, then that’s a good start. If he does eventually find the time to stop and work on a feature-length Griffin family adventure, then it likely wouldn’t take too long to get it off the ground.

