Shannen Doherty reveals why she was fired from CharmedThe WB
Shannen Doherty has been talking about her departure from hit TV show Charmed, claiming it was down to threats made by co-star Alyssa Milano.
Shannon Doherty was one of the original stars of Charmed, a show about a trio of witches that launched on The WB in 1998. Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs were her co-stars as the siblings in question.
Doherty’s character was killed off during Season 3, with the actor stating that she quit the hugely successful show of her own accord.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
But Doherty has been opening up about those claims on her own podcast this week, revealing that rather than jumping, she was pushed.
Shannen Doherty reveals why she was fired from Charmed
While speaking with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on podcast ‘Let’s be Clear with Shannen Doherty,’ the actress set the record straight about what happened behind-the-scenes, stating that it was down to Alyssa Milano wanting her off the show.
Doherty explains: “My representatives, I remember them looking at me at the time and said, ‘No, no, no, your career won’t survive another firing, so we’re just going to say that you chose to leave.’ I remember I started laughing, going, ‘Who is going to believe that I’m crazy enough to leave a hit show?'”
That previous firing Doherty is referring to is when she was forced off Beverly Hills 90210 after the fourth season in 1994.
Doherty adds: “One can’t keep telling the same story over and over and over again, when it’s not the truth… I wish that I had been older and wiser because I definitely would’ve sued, and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless.”
Why Alyssa Milano threatened to sue
Holly Marie-Combs explains further, claiming that Charmed producer Jonathan Levin said that Alyssa Milano threatened to sue if Doherty wasn’t canned.
According to Combs: “He said, you know, ‘We’re basically in a position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it’s [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'”
Elsewhere, Combs says that Milano “built a case for herself” by documenting any occasion where she felt uncomfortable on set. Which Doherty counters by stating that she was always “kind and understanding” to her co-star, adding that “I don’t ever remember being mean to [Milano] on set.”
While Combs herself says that she never saw any “brawls” or “harsh words” between her co-stars, and claims that Milano’s legal threat “wouldn’t f**king fly” by today’s standards.
For more TV and Movie news, hit the links below:
Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3