Shannen Doherty has been talking about her departure from hit TV show Charmed, claiming it was down to threats made by co-star Alyssa Milano.

Shannon Doherty was one of the original stars of Charmed, a show about a trio of witches that launched on The WB in 1998. Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs were her co-stars as the siblings in question.

Doherty’s character was killed off during Season 3, with the actor stating that she quit the hugely successful show of her own accord.

But Doherty has been opening up about those claims on her own podcast this week, revealing that rather than jumping, she was pushed.

Shannen Doherty reveals why she was fired from Charmed

While speaking with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on podcast ‘Let’s be Clear with Shannen Doherty,’ the actress set the record straight about what happened behind-the-scenes, stating that it was down to Alyssa Milano wanting her off the show.