Is The Incredible Hulk streaming? How to watch the Marvel movie

The Incredible Hulk will no longer be separated from the rest of the Marvel movies, but where can you stream the film?

The MCU began all the way back in 2008 with Iron Man, however another film was released shortly after: The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. However, you wouldn’t know that from the way Marvel took the character in later iterations, and this is due to issues we’ll get into.

However, after a legal rights debacle, it now seems like the Hulk is heading back to join the rest of the MCU. But will this effect where you can watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the incredible film, including streaming details.

How to watch The Incredible Hulk – is it on Disney+?

The Incredible Hulk will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 16, 2023.

In terms of what time you will be able to watch it, that will depend on your time zone, which we have listed below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Anyone with a Disney+ subscription will be able to view The Incredible Hulk, and for now you can watch the trailer below:

What is The Incredible Hulk about? Is it part of the MCU?

As stated by IMDb, the movie covers “Bruce Banner [played by Edward Norton], a scientist on the run from the U.S. Government, must find a cure for the monster he turns into whenever he loses his temper.”

Yes, the film is part of the MCU, however it was made in conjunction with Sony, with whom Disney has been battling over Marvel rights with for years. The addition of The Incredible Hulk to Disney+ follows Sony’s many Spider-Man and Venom films being released on the platform back in April and May.

Mark Ruffalo now holds the mantle of the Hulk, replacing Edward Norton for 2012’s The Avengers due to disagreements with the production company and Marvel studios. However, you can still expect to see epic “Smash” moments from both actors.

Currently, The Incredible Hulk has an 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meaning that you may like it, you may not, but if you’re looking to binge the whole MCU, it’s worth watching this while you can.

