Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streaming?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here, so here’s how to watch the highly anticipated sequel and if it’s available on streaming.

Across the Spider-Verse comes five years after Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning debut of Sony’s eye-popping animated multiverse and Miles Morales. This time, he’ll dive even deeper into alternate realities and face off against hundreds of Spider-People, as well as The Spot.

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero,” the synopsis reads.

Article continues after ad

With the movie arriving this weekend, some may be wondering if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on streaming, and if not, when you can watch it at home – here’s what we know.

Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on streaming?

No, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not available to stream.

It is exclusively available in cinemas from June 2, 2023, although some territories are offering preview screenings the night before.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come to streaming?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will likely arrive on Netflix by December 2023.

As per the deal struck between Sony and Netflix from 2022 onwards, “all movies from the various film banners… will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases,” as per Variety.

Article continues after ad

“The pay 1 window usually begins about nine months after a film’s theatrical release, although that timetable may have been sped up for Netflix,” the outlet added, with movies remaining on Netflix for an 18-month window before they can be dropped on other platforms such as Disney+.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here, a breakdown of its cast here, and its soundtrack here.