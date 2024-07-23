How to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, and the first two movies

The team-up of the century is very nearly here, with Deadpool & Wolverine soon arriving on big screens to potentially change the MCU forever – thankfully, it’ll be easy to watch.

It’s been a long road to getting Deadpool & Wolverine to finally happen, but alas, Marvel movie fans will soon get their fill of the most foul-mouthed antiheroes the comic book universe has ever seen.

We’ve already had a sneak peek of the first 30 minutes of the new movie, and it’s safe to say that there’s still a lot more to come. So, grab your weapons and play your favorite song from the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, because it’s almost here.

Here’s how to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the first two Deadpool movies in preparation.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical release plan

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters from Friday, July 26 in the US.

In the UK, you can catch it a day earlier on Thursday, July 25. It’ll be available in IMAX and 4DX, so there’s plenty of ways to experience it on the big screen.

When and where will it be streaming?

Since Deadpool is now part of Disney, you’ll be able to find it on Disney+ when the time is right.

When it lands on the streaming service depends on how much it makes at the box office, as Disney will probably want to keep it in theaters for as long as possible.

That said, it’s likely it’ll end up on streaming platforms by the end of 2024, and become available to rent and buy even sooner.

How to watch the first two Deadpool movies

Both Deadpool 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney+ as part of a subscription.

You can also stream the first movie on Max, and the sequel on Fubo. Otherwise, both action movies are available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ from $3.79.

But since you’ll probably be watching the rest of the MCU ahead of the new movie (or after!) anyway, you might as well check it out on Disney+, since this is where Marvel lives.

For more, check out our guide to all the Deadpool cameos we know about. You can also check out our suspects for who’s playing Lady Deadpool, and find out what’s coming in Marvel’s Phase 6.

