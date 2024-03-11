Is the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World?

Mark Ruffalo seemed to reveal that’ll return as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World – but is it true?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed his shield onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), making him the new Captain America. He wrestled with the weight of the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he’ll soon return in his first solo big-screen adventure as the star-spangled hero.

As for Banner, it’s easy to forget that he had to recover from his own Infinity Gauntlet snap, as he reversed the blip before Tony Stark used the stones to turn Thanos into ash.

Ruffalo’s appearances since then have been brief: he showed up in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and he starred alongside Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk. So, will everyone’s favorite green giant be back in Captain America 4?

Is the Hulk in Captain America 4?

Mark Ruffalo said he’s in Captain America: Brave New World – but, apparently, that’s not true.

During a recent Q&A at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the star was asked if he’s reprising his MCU role in the next Captain America film, set for release in 2025.

“Yeah,” he said, and when asked if he was allowed to speak about it, he added: “Yeah, it’s going to be great!” He also joked Marvel has a “drone that follows him around” to prevent him from leaking spoilers.

This was met with understandable excitement, given it’s widely expected we’ll see Harrison Ford’s “Thunderbolt” Ross transform into Red Hulk in the upcoming film.

However, according to Variety’s sources, Ruffalo is… mistaken. “Instead, he misspoke, thinking he was agreeing that Brave New World is one of Marvel’s next films, not that he was going to be in it,” the outlet wrote.

Ruffalo has a bit of a reputation for this kind of thing: he accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok, and he gave away that “everybody dies” in Avengers: Infinity War during the movie’s press tour. Time will tell if this is a mere PR correction from Marvel or if Ruffalo genuinely got mixed up.

You can find out everything else we know about Captain America: Brave New World here.