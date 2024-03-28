Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits screens this week, and these are details of how to watch the movie, plus if it’s streaming.

New Empire is the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise, and the fifth entry in the MonsterVerse, following on from Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs Kong (2021).

Millie Bobby Brown is benched for this installment, but the talented cast includes Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. While this time Godzilla and Kong team up to take down a pair of adversaries in the shape of Skar Kong and Shimo.

The movie releases worldwide on March 29, 2024 — so here’s details of how to watch GxK, plus if it’s streaming.

How to watch Godzilla x Kong – is it streaming?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is playing exclusively in cinemas from tomorrow, meaning that it won’t be streaming on that date.

Blockbusters tend to have a three-month window in theaters, so the MonsterVerse movie is unlikely to stream until the tail-end of June. At which point the movie will likely drop on Max, as it’s a Warner Bros. production.

That said, if Godzilla x Kong tanks, the film might be rushed onto Max to cash in on that theatrical exposure – either way, we’ll update this article when a streaming date is announced.

What we thought of The New Empire

Our 2/5 review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now live, where we wrote: “It’s fair to say that no monster has ever had an impeccable track record when it comes to film history — both Kong and Godzilla have had their respective duds — but Godzilla x Kong marks a new feat for these titans in different ways. For Kong, the sequel might be his most emotive and tender outing yet. Out-acting the humans he’s frequently brought into contact with, Kong scales the highs and lows of most character traits that would perfectly round out a coming-of-age teen flick. On a mission to find his community, Kong balances his violent tendencies and having a heart with aplomb.

The same, however, cannot be said for Godzilla. While Kong is in the middle of a subterranean existential crisis, Godzilla embarks on the titan version of interrailing, chowing down on any European landmark that he sees fit. Fleetingly brought out for cameo scenes, nothing about Godzilla’s terror-inducing reign or astonishing mythical powers is actually invested in, making his presence in his own supposed story all the more superficial.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits screens March 29, 2024. Head here for more movies releasing this month.