How to watch Unbreakable — Is it streaming?

Unbreakable was a stealth superhero movie written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and with belated sequels Split and Glass now available on Netflix, here are the movie’s streaming details.

Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn, who survives a train crash, then slowly realises that he might be indestructible. Hence the title, and designation of the film as a superhero movie.

Unbreakable was a modest hit in 2000, and while Shyamalan had sequel plans, they didn’t come to fruition until he snuck Dunn into the end of 2016 psychological thriller Split. Which was followed by 2019’s Glass, a film that completed the trilogy by pitting Dunn against Unbreakable villain Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), and Glass villain Kevin Crumb (James McAvoy).

Both sequels are now available on Netflix in the States, but there’s no sign of Unbreakable on the streamer, so here’s where you can watch the movie where it all began.

How to watch Unbreakable

Unbreakable is available to stream, just not alongside sequels Split and Glass. In the US, you can watch the movie on Max, while in the UK, Unbreakable is available to stream on Disney+.

In addition, the film is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple, Google Play, and YouTube, while in the UK you can also find it in the Sky Store.

Unbreakable has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%, with the official synopsis reading: “A man learns something extraordinary about himself after a devastating accident.”

