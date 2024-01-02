TV & Movies

Every Elvis actor and the movies they starred in

Leon Miller
Jacob Elordi, Austin Butler, and Michael Shannon as Elvis PresleyA24/Amazon Studios/Warner Bros.

Elvis Presley’s life and music have inspired plenty of films since his death almost 50 years ago. Here’s a round-up of all the actors who’ve played the King of Rock and Roll on the big screen, along with the movies they played him in.

An enduring pop culture icon, Elvis has reclaimed the spotlight in a major way in recent years. Notably, the singer and actor was the subject of a lavish 2022 biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Elvis also features prominently in Priscilla: Sofia Coppola’s 2023 adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir about her relationship with the legendary musician.

But these two films are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to feature-length portrayals of Elvis. So, read on for a full list of Elvis actors and the productions in which they appeared.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell as ElvisABC

Movie: Elvis; Forrest Gump (uncredited vocal performance)
Year: 1979; 1994
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream); Paramount+

Don Johnson

Don Johnson in Elvis and the Beauty QueenNBC

Movie: Elvis and the Beauty Queen
Year: 1981
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

David Keith

David Keith as Elvis in Heartbreak HotelTouchstone Pictures

Movie: Heartbreak Hotel
Year: 1988
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Michael St. Gerard

Michael St Gerard as Elvis in Heart of DixieOrion Pictures

Movie: Heart of Dixie; Great Balls of Fire
Year: 1989
Where to watch: Freevee; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer as Elvis in True RomanceWarner Bros.

Movie: True Romance
Year: 1993
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)

Rob Youngblood

Rob Youngblood in Elvis and the Colonel: The Untold StoryNBC

Movie: Elvis and the Colonel: The Untold Story
Year: 1993
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Peter Dobson

Pete Dobson as Elvis in Forrest GumpParamount Pictures

Movie: Forrest Gump; Protecting the King
Year: 1994; 2007
Where to watch: Paramount+; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Rick Peters

Rick Peters in Elvis Meets NixonShowtime

Movie: Elvis Meets Nixon
Year: 1997
Where to watch: Peacock Premium

Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel as Elvis in Finding GracelandLargo Entertainment/TCB Productions

Movie: Finding Graceland
Year: 1998
Where to watch: Tubi

Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell as Elvis in Bubba Ho-TepVitagraph Films

Movie: Bubba Ho-Tep
Year: 2002
Where to watch: Prime Video

Tyler Hilton

Tyler Hilton as Elvis in Walk the Line20th Century Studios

Movie: Walk the Line
Year: 2005
Where to watch: Max

Jack White

Jack White as Elvis in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox storySony Pictures

Movie: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Year: 2007
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick as Elvis in Lonely StreetCB Productions

Movie: Lonely Street
Year: 2008
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon in Elvis & NixonAmazon Studios/Bleecker Street

Movie: Elvis & Nixon
Year: 2016
Where to watch: Prime Video

Austin Butler

Austin Butler in ElvisWarner Bros.

Movie: Elvis
Year: 2022
Where to watch: Max

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi as Elvis in PriscillaA24

Movie: Priscilla
Year: 2023
Where to watch: Max (sometime in 2024); also available for rent/purchase via VoD platforms

There you have it: every actor who’s played Elvis in a movie. Check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

