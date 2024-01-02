Every Elvis actor and the movies they starred in

Every Elvis actor and the movies they starred inA24/Amazon Studios/Warner Bros.
Elvis Presley’s life and music have inspired plenty of films since his death almost 50 years ago. Here’s a round-up of all the actors who’ve played the King of Rock and Roll on the big screen, along with the movies they played him in.
An enduring pop culture icon, Elvis has reclaimed the spotlight in a major way in recent years. Notably, the singer and actor was the subject of a lavish 2022 biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.
Elvis also features prominently in Priscilla: Sofia Coppola’s 2023 adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir about her relationship with the legendary musician.
But these two films are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to feature-length portrayals of Elvis. So, read on for a full list of Elvis actors and the productions in which they appeared.
Kurt Russell
Movie: Elvis; Forrest Gump (uncredited vocal performance)
Year: 1979; 1994
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream); Paramount+
Don Johnson
Movie: Elvis and the Beauty Queen
Year: 1981
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
David Keith
Movie: Heartbreak Hotel
Year: 1988
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
Michael St. Gerard
Movie: Heart of Dixie; Great Balls of Fire
Year: 1989
Where to watch: Freevee; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
Val Kilmer
Movie: True Romance
Year: 1993
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)
Rob Youngblood
Movie: Elvis and the Colonel: The Untold Story
Year: 1993
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
Peter Dobson
Movie: Forrest Gump; Protecting the King
Year: 1994; 2007
Where to watch: Paramount+; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
Rick Peters
Movie: Elvis Meets Nixon
Year: 1997
Where to watch: Peacock Premium
Harvey Keitel
Movie: Finding Graceland
Year: 1998
Where to watch: Tubi
Bruce Campbell
Movie: Bubba Ho-Tep
Year: 2002
Where to watch: Prime Video
Tyler Hilton
Movie: Walk the Line
Year: 2005
Where to watch: Max
Jack White
Movie: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Year: 2007
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)
Robert Patrick
Movie: Lonely Street
Year: 2008
Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)
Michael Shannon
Movie: Elvis & Nixon
Year: 2016
Where to watch: Prime Video
Austin Butler
Movie: Elvis
Year: 2022
Where to watch: Max
Jacob Elordi
Movie: Priscilla
Year: 2023
Where to watch: Max (sometime in 2024); also available for rent/purchase via VoD platforms
There you have it: every actor who’s played Elvis in a movie. Check out our other TV and movie hubs below:
