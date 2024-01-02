Every Elvis actor and the movies they starred in

Elvis Presley’s life and music have inspired plenty of films since his death almost 50 years ago. Here’s a round-up of all the actors who’ve played the King of Rock and Roll on the big screen, along with the movies they played him in.

An enduring pop culture icon, Elvis has reclaimed the spotlight in a major way in recent years. Notably, the singer and actor was the subject of a lavish 2022 biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Article continues after ad

Elvis also features prominently in Priscilla: Sofia Coppola’s 2023 adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir about her relationship with the legendary musician.

Article continues after ad

But these two films are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to feature-length portrayals of Elvis. So, read on for a full list of Elvis actors and the productions in which they appeared.

Kurt Russell

ABC

Movie: Elvis; Forrest Gump (uncredited vocal performance)

Year: 1979; 1994

Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream); Paramount+

Article continues after ad

Don Johnson

NBC

Movie: Elvis and the Beauty Queen

Year: 1981

Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

David Keith

Touchstone Pictures

Movie: Heartbreak Hotel

Year: 1988

Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Michael St. Gerard

Orion Pictures

Movie: Heart of Dixie; Great Balls of Fire

Year: 1989

Where to watch: Freevee; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Val Kilmer

Warner Bros.

Movie: True Romance

Year: 1993

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)

Article continues after ad

Rob Youngblood

NBC

Movie: Elvis and the Colonel: The Untold Story

Year: 1993

Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Article continues after ad

Peter Dobson

Paramount Pictures

Movie: Forrest Gump; Protecting the King

Year: 1994; 2007

Where to watch: Paramount+; N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Rick Peters

Showtime

Movie: Elvis Meets Nixon

Year: 1997

Where to watch: Peacock Premium

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Harvey Keitel

Largo Entertainment/TCB Productions

Movie: Finding Graceland

Year: 1998

Where to watch: Tubi

Bruce Campbell

Vitagraph Films

Movie: Bubba Ho-Tep

Year: 2002

Where to watch: Prime Video

Tyler Hilton

20th Century Studios

Movie: Walk the Line

Year: 2005

Where to watch: Max

Jack White

Sony Pictures

Movie: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Year: 2007

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu (all VoD only)

Robert Patrick

CB Productions

Movie: Lonely Street

Year: 2008

Where to watch: N/A (currently unavailable to stream)

Article continues after ad

Michael Shannon

Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street

Movie: Elvis & Nixon

Year: 2016

Where to watch: Prime Video

Article continues after ad

Austin Butler

Warner Bros.

Movie: Elvis

Year: 2022

Where to watch: Max

Jacob Elordi

A24

Movie: Priscilla

Year: 2023

Where to watch: Max (sometime in 2024); also available for rent/purchase via VoD platforms

There you have it: every actor who’s played Elvis in a movie. Check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad