A24 movies will now stream on one platform – and it’s not Netflix

Max has announced it’s the new home for A24, adding the acclaimed indie films to its streaming and cable portfolios in a multiyear deal.

A24 remains one of the most recognizable brands in indie films. Now fans of the films have a new home to find the movies.

Since its formation in 2012, A24 has developed a reputation for high-quality films and television projects. They’re behind some of the biggest hits of the past decade, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Moonlight, and The Whale.

Now those films are moving to a new home. Of course, it may leave some fans frustrated as it means their favorite films are being consolidated under one banner.

A24 and Max sign exclusive streaming deal

Announced via Deadline, A24 has signed an exclusive streaming deal with HBO, sending their biggest films exclusively to the Max streaming service. This includes over 100 films, including new ones like Priscilla.

A24 Under a new agreement, A24 films like Priscilla will be streaming exclusively on Max.

The multiyear deal is the latest development in the A24 and Max relationship. Some A24 films have been available on Max since 2022, but the new deal means new films will be making their way exclusively to Max.

The deal comes at the close of A24’s deal with Showtime. The previous deal meant Paramount+ was the only place to stream acclaimed films like The Whale. As of this writing, A24 films remain available on Paramount+.

In addition to the Max streaming service, A24 films will join the rotation of films airing on HBO and Cinemax premium cable channels.

