Did Tom Hanks pass away? AI movie explained

Did Tom Hanks pass away? Some people seem to believe the Oscar-winning star is set to appear in a posthumous AI movie, but is it true? We’ve got the answer for you.

Tom Hanks is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, having appeared in some of the world’s biggest blockbuster hits, from Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile to Cast Away and Apollo 13.

And let’s not forget the fact that he won two Academy Awards for Best Actor for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

Hanks’ latest work is A Man Called Otto, the heart-wrenching dramedy about love, life, and loss that recently made its Netflix debut. Although fans are excited about what he’s got in store next, others have been left wondering whether the celebrated actor has died…

Did Tom Hanks pass away?

No, Tom Hanks hasn’t passed away. So don’t panic – he is alive and kicking.

The reason so many people think he’s died is because of a recent interview on The Adam Buxton Podcast in which he discussed the potential to appear in movies after his death thanks to AI technology.

Hanks explained (as per CBS): “What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology… I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

The actor acknowledged that while AI performances won’t match those carried out in human form, he’s not sure it would matter all that much – at least not to some.

“Without a doubt people will be able to tell, but the question is, will they care?” he said. “There are some people that won’t care, that won’t make that delineation.”

Hanks went on to say that this technology “has always been lingering,” adding: “The first time we did a movie that had a huge amount of our own data locked in a computer – literally what we looked like – was a movie called The Polar Express.

“We saw this coming, we saw that there was going to be this ability in order to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now, that has only grown a billionfold since then and we see it everywhere.”

Tom Hanks’ deepfake AI movie explained

While Hanks spoke about the potential of AI in the future, he’s already experimenting with deepfake technology for his upcoming movie Here, which is being used to create a de-aged version of the star on the big screen.

The upcoming film, which sees Hanks reunite with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, will be using the AI-driven tool Metaphysic Live to youngify Hanks. Metaphysic made history on America’s Got Talent last year by using its technology to create lifelike avatars of Elvis Presley, who gave a performance on stage that looked totally real.

Speaking about the decision to use AI for Here, an adaptation of Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, Zemeckis said: “I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves.

“Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible. Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

Here is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. In the meantime, check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

