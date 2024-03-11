Oscars In Memoriam left out some of the most notable losses of the year

The Oscars In Memoriam section seemed to leave out some of the most notable losses in Hollywood over the past year.

Hollywood’s biggest awards show had a ton of notable moments as some of the best and brightest took home their Oscars.

In between emotional victories and hilarious musical acts, the ceremony took a moment to reflect on those we have lost over the past year during its In Memoriam presentation.

However, many notable actors were unfortunately left out of the montage and viewers were not happy at the oversight.

Oscar viewers outraged at ‘botched’ In Memoriam section

Viewers were quick to notice that some of the most high profile losses of 2023 were not mentioned in the Oscars In Memoriam segment, such as Lance Reddick, Burt Young, Suzanne Somers, Ron Cephas Jones, Ray Stevenson, Treat Williams, and Angus Cloud.

Article continues after ad

The presentation began by highlighting Alexei Navalny, a political prisoner who was profiled in last year’s documentary feature winner Navalny.

Article continues after ad

From there, viewers reflected on the loss of notable Hollywood figures such as Ryan O’Neal, Tom Wilkinson, and Carl Weathers to the tune of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ sung by Andrea Boccelli and his son, Matteo.

Cloud especially was a head-scratching oversight – the talent not shown in the main segment were mentioned by name in a collective slide at the end, but he was left out entirely.

It wasn’t long before Oscar viewers took to social media to voice their distain at the In Memoriam section, with one Twitter user writing, “The Oscars continuing to find new ways to butcher the In Memoriam section… no one has ever been more committed to a bit.”

Article continues after ad

“Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess… how do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds?” another user asked, with a fellow viewer echoing their sentiments, writing, “The In Memoriam should be the easiest part to make of the show and somehow they always find ways to ruin it.”

Article continues after ad

Despite not highlighting some of the biggest losses in Hollywood properly, the Oscars did go out of their way to share two touching tributes to both Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher, which is very notable as both men were mainly TV actors.

Article continues after ad

You can check out all of the Oscars 2024 winners here, as well as the movie that’s won the most Oscars and where to stream all of this year’s nominations. If you’re looking for something fresh to watch, here are all of the new movies hitting streaming this month.