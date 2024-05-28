Netflix boss says AI won’t take your job, but there’s a catch

As the debate about the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood rages on, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has spoken out to predict AI won’t steal jobs — but that’s not all he said.

Whether it’s studios gunning for digital replicas of dead actors or accusations of Netflix’s What Jennifer Did manipulating photos of Jennifer Pan, the use of AI in entertainment has been a hotly debated topic in recent months.

One of the key criticisms is that it has the potential to steal jobs from human creatives, an issue that was raised during Late Night With the Devil’s AI controversy and the now-resolved actors and writers strikes.

Amid the tumult, Sarandos has spoken out to reassure that AI won’t eliminate jobs in the industry. However, he did warn that people using AI might.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Netflix boss explained, “I have more faith in humans than that. I really do.

“I don’t believe that an AI program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference. AI is not going to take your job. The person who uses AI well might take your job.”

Prior to this, when asked about the consequences of this technology, Sarandos replied, “I think that AI is a natural kind of advancement of things that are happening in the creative space today, anyway.

“Volume stages did not displace on-location shooting. Writers, directors, editors will use AI as a tool to do their jobs better and to do things more efficiently and more effectively. And in the best case, to put things onscreen that would be impossible to do.”

Despite his positive outlook, Sarandos’ comments haven’t gone down too well online. Over on X/Twitter, one user said, “I hate the idea of AI being utilized in art period. Feels weird.”

Another wrote, “‘Do their jobs better’… That’s code for, ‘We’re using AI whether you want us to or not because it’s cheaper.’ Does not = better.”

“These shows about to be worse than they already are,” added a third, while a fourth quipped, “Says the guy who doesn’t have to worry about it.”

Not everyone disagrees with his outlook, however, including this person who commented, “I know this is a hot take, but he’s 100% correct.

“The industry is absolutely heading towards that direction in regards to editing, VFX, and so much more in the post-production cycle. As movies need to start being cheaper, AI will help with that.”

