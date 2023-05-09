Tom Hanks reveals his pick for the next James Bond

The name’s Hanks, Tom Hanks, and he knows which actor should play the next James Bond.

Even before Daniel Craig’s historic tenure as 007 came to an end in 2021’s No Time To Die – the last movie of a 15-year stretch – fan casting and speculation about who’d be next to don the tux was already in full swing.

It’s been two years since Craig’s final film, and especially after the franchise’s 60th anniversary last year, people want to know who’s being considered for the role. As expected, longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are keeping their cards close to their chest – nothing will be confirmed until they say so.

Nevertheless, nothing will stop the James Bond rumor mill – and Tom Hanks has offered up his own recommendation for the new iteration of the character.

Tom Hanks chooses who should be the next James Bond

According to Hanks, Idris Elba should be the next James Bond.

Let’s be frank: it’s not exactly a groundbreaking pick. Elba has been in the 007 conversation for years, and every time he’s been asked about the possibility of him playing Bond – which happens a lot – he denies any and all rumors.

Netflix

In a new interview with BBC News ahead of the release of his novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Hanks spoke briefly about Bond.

“Understand this. James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do,” he said.

Elba, alongside the likes of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, still ranks highly on bookies’ lists for the next Bond – folks, you need to give up the dream, because it ain’t happening.

While promoting Luther: The Fallen Sun – the Netflix movie debut of his beloved detective – he once again addressed people’s wishes to see him in the role. “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am,” he said.

Broccoli earlier confirmed that Elba was once “part of the conversation”, but it was clearly years prior to the end of Craig’s run. We’re no further forward on knowing who will take on the role, but Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the sensible bet right now.

For more news and rumors about Bond 26, the next movie in the series, click here.