Is Tom Hanks playing Martin Luther King? MLK Netflix movie explained

Is Tom Hanks playing Martin Luther King in MLK, a new Netflix original movie? It’s a question we can’t believe we’re actually answering – but here’s what you need to know.

Hanks has done it all: he’s played Woody, one of the most iconic animated characters ever conceived in an all-time animated movie; he won back-to-back Oscars for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump; his collaborations with Steven Spielberg are legendary, whether it’s Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, or The Terminal; and he’s taken on villains in the likes of Road to Perdition and Elvis.

Article continues after ad

He’s also no stranger to portraying real-life figures, having starred in Captain Phillips, Apollo 13, and Charlie Wilson’s War. If he’s starring in it, you can bet people will turn up to watch it.

However, if there’s a line to be crossed, it’s this one: people have been asking if Tom Hanks is playing Martin Luther King in a new Netflix movie. So, is it true?

Article continues after ad

Is Tom Hanks playing Martin Luther King in Netflix’s MLK?

No, Tom Hanks isn’t playing Martin Luther King, nor is there a Netflix movie called MLK coming out anytime soon.

You may have seen a poster for a new Netflix original movie called MLK, appearing to show Hanks dressed up and styled as the civil rights leader. Not only that, but there’s an article from Wolfshead Online that (jokingly) reaffirms the news, alleging that the biopic will be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this is completely untrue: any images of Hanks as King are AI-generated, much like the made-up all-Black Dukes of Hazzard reboot and Will Smith seemingly playing Adolf Hitler. It’s been created for nothing more than to stir up controversy and laughs, but some people have been fooled into thinking it’s real.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Out of all the actors in the world Netflix casted TOM HANKS to be MLK. TOM F*CKING HANKS. Martin Luther King is rolling over in his grave,” one user wrote. “And why the f*ck is Tom Hanks playing MLK y’all trying to white wash history again,” another wrote. “I thought Tom Hanks playing MLK was a joke. Nope! They are trying to get us back for The Little Mermaid… they are dead serious,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t complain when Idris Elba portrayed a Scandinavian god (amazingly), so why should I be upset about Tom Hanks as MLK? This is acting. We can be whoever we want to be. I’d love to see a black actress playing Queen Victoria or Joan of Arc,” a fourth wrote. “Oh wow Tom Hanks is really playing MLK in a movie that’s wild lol. I thought it was just some internet shit,” a fifth tweeted.

Don’t worry folks, this is the very definition of “internet sh*t.” If it seems too outrageous, it’s probably AI.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can check out some of our other real Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2