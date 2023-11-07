Amid ongoing negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Hollywood studios, a new report has suggested that the latter wants to use AI scans of dead actors without their permission.

One of the most significant issues raised by the ongoing actors’ strike, which started after its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired without negotiating a deal, was also highlighted by the now-resolved writers’ strike. That being the use of artificial intelligence.

The SAG-AFTRA union representing American actors has been calling for stricter regulation on the use of the technology amid production company plans to use performers for one day, scan them, and then use their digital replicas in future projects – without pay or even consent.

On Monday, November 6, SAG-AFTRA received another potential deal from AMPTP, but a new report suggests there’s a sinister clause in the studios’ offer.

Studios want to use AI scans of dead actors without permission

After receiving its “last, best, and final offer” from AMPTP, the union confirmed on Monday that it had not reached an agreement on “several essential items.” A number of sources close to the negotiations told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s due to a specific AI clause in the offer.

The clause is reportedly worded so that studios would have the right to use AI scans of dead actors without the need to secure consent following a one-off payment. This is in reference to Schedule F performers, which THR explains are “guild members who earn more than the minimum for series regulars ($32,000 per TV episode) and feature films ($60,000).”

Sources state that SAG-AFTRA is looking to ensure there’s compensation and consent for the re-use of AI scans, with one telling the outlet: “This is one of the biggest reasons SAG did not accept the ‘last, best and final’ offer from the AMPTP. We could not allow that language to stand. This is massive.

“Every A-, B-, C-, D- and E-lister – all the higher-paid performers – who think this is a minimum wage strike, they must know they are in this fight. They have to realize that this is about protecting them. This is their strike now when they realize what’s on the line. The people who launched the campaign to take a deal – they’d be f*cked if we took this deal with that in there.”

The insider went on to say: “We think it’s not just reasonable but is absolutely vital to the sustainability of the performance industry. They can’t have that loophole to exploit performers… [The Schedule F AI language in the AMPTP’s proposal] behooves them to have you dead in that they need consent when you’re alive but not when you’re dead.”

AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are yet to respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment, and the situation is ongoing.

You can read more about the actors’ strike here.