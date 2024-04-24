The next Tom Hanks movie will be something of a reunion in many ways. This is what we know about the esteemed actor’s upcoming project so far, as well as reflecting on his best work to date.

There are a few new movies on the horizon for Hanks, including Toy Story 5 from Pixar, In the Garden of Beasts from director Joe Wright, and the rumored Major Matt Mason film.

The most exciting one by far, though, sees Hanks reteam with the filmmaker behind one of his best movies. Hanks also co-stars with an on-screen love interest of the past, and the new project is written by the same screenwriter.

So, there’s already lots to love about the next Tom Hanks movie, but we’ve got all the information you need. We’ve also looked back at his earlier work, and picked a few of our favorites.

Contents:

What’s the next Tom Hanks movie?

The next Tom Hanks movie is the 2024 drama film Here, from Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and co-starring his former castmate Robin Wright.

Pantheon Books Here originally was a six-page comic strip by Richard McGuire published in 1989.

It goes wide on November 27, 2024, after a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles on November 15. Sony Pictures acquired distribution rights in the US at the Cannes Film Market in 2022.

The story follows Hanks and Wright as a married couple through multiple decades and is told in the style of the graphic novel it’s based on.

Here was first published as an experimental comic strip that viewed life through the lens of a single room, looking at a single location at different points in time.

It’ll be amazing to see Hanks and Wright on screen together again decades after Forrest Gump. Kelly Reilly of the Yellowstone cast also stars.

Hanks also has producer credits on the upcoming Beautiful, which is in development, and the D-Day film No Better Place to Die.

What was Tom Hanks’ first role?

Tom Hanks’ first role was a minor one in the 1980 horror movie, He Knows You’re Alone.

Warner Bros. Hanks had a small role in his debut feature film.

Like many all-time greats, Hanks got his start in low-budget horror. This was four years before his breakout role in the rom-com Splash.

He Knows You’re Alone is about a bride-to-be who is being stalked by a Staten Island serial killer. She is aided by her ex-boyfriend Elliot (Hanks), but things don’t go to plan.

Hanks got his Screen Actor’s Guild card off the back of this credit, which he explained in the below clip.

It’s not on any streaming services in the US but you can buy or rent it on iTunes.

Be warned: it’s not one of the all-time great horror movies. However, if you’re partial to campy 80s slashers, you might not hate it.

What are the best Tom Hanks movies?

The best Tom Hanks movies include Saving Private Ryan, Toy Story 3, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and A League of Their Own.

Those are favorites here, but in terms of Academy Awards, Hanks’ most notable roles are Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan, Philadelphia, Big, and Forrest Gump.

He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for all of those films and won in the case of Forrest Gump and Philadelphia.

Tom Hanks movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score

Tom Hanks’ top-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes are Toy Story and Toy Story 2.

Pixar Toy Story 1 and 2 both have 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The best Tom Hanks movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score:

Toy Story (1995): 100% Toy Story 2 (1999): 100% Toy Story 3 (2010): 98% Toy Story 4 (2019): 97% Big (1988): 98% Catch Me If You Can (2002): 96% Apollo 13 (1995): 96% A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019): 95% Saving Private Ryan (1998): 94% Captain Phillips (2013): 93% That Thing You Do! (1996): 93% Bridge of Spies (2015): 91% Cast Away (2000): 89% The Post (2017): 88% News of the World (2020): 88% Sully (2016): 85% Charlie Wilson’s War (2007): 82% Philadelphia (1993): 81% A League of Their Own (1992): 81% Road to Perdition (2002): 81% The Green Mile (1999): 79% Saving Mr. Banks (2013: 79% Greyhound (2020): 78% Elvis (2022): 77% Forrest Gump (1994): 76% Sleepless in Seattle (1993): 75% The Great Buck Howard (2008): 71% You’ve Got Mail (1998): 70% A Hologram for the King (2016): 70% JJoe Versus the Volcano (1990): 67% Cloud Atlas (2012): 66% The Terminal (2004): 61% Punchline (1988): 60% Volunteers (1985): 58% The Polar Express (2004): 56% The ‘Burbs (1989): 56% The Ladykillers (2004): 54% Bachelor Party (1984): 54% Nothing in Common (1986): 54% Turner & Hooch (1989): 52% Dragnet (1987): 50% The Money Pit (1986): 50% The Man with One Red Shoe (1985): 47% Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011): 45% Angels and Demons (2009): 37% Larry Crowne (2011): 37% Pinocchio (2022): 28% The Da Vinci Code (2006): 25% Inferno (2016): 23% Ithaca (2015): 22% The Circle (2017): 16% The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990): 15%

Not a short list, is it? And how interesting to see two brilliant animated movies at the top of the pile.

