Arthur the King is a new family film hitting screens this week, and star Mark Wahlberg is already revealing whether the dog lives or dies in the movie, for those who like that information in advance.

People love dogs. So-much-so that there’s a percentage of the public who won’t see a movie if they know a canine will be killed at any point during proceedings.

Mark Wahlberg’s new movie Arthur the Dog could fall into that category, with the film being based on a true story, and the official synopsis as follows: “Over the course of 10 days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur.”

So does the dog die in the movie? Read on if you feel like you need to know the answer to that question in advance. Just beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does the dog die in Arthur the King?

No, the dog does not die in Arthur the King. Mark Wahlberg revealed this fact in a 16-second video posted to social media yesterday, doubtless to allay the fears of dog-lovers.

“I’m Mark Wahlberg,” he states in the above clip. “And in my new movie I play an adventure racer leading my team through rough terrain with my furry co-star Arthur. And don’t worry, the dog lives, and you can see him in theaters this Friday.”

The movie is based on non-fiction book ‘Arthur – The Dog who Crossed a Jungle to Find a Home’ by Swedish athlete Mikael Lindnord, whom the real Arthur ultimately went to live with following their 2014 adventure.

Sadly, Arthur did die in December 2020, just a few weeks before shooting on the movie began. But a charitable foundation was set up in the canine’s name to help street dogs like him.

Arthur the King hits US screens this Friday – March 15, 2024. While for more information on movie dog mortality, check out the below articles:

