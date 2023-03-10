Beetlejuice 2 in the works with Jenna Ortega & Michael Keaton

Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, is an iconic 80s cult classic, but it surprisingly never received a sequel – until now.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Be…cause the 1980s were great for horror films and cult classics, it’s no wonder that a certain spooky cult classic has remained as popular as ever.

The film, which stars Michael Keaton in one of his most notable roles, has managed to hold interest due to its cult classic status, counter-cultural aesthetic, and a somewhat recent musical adaptation that’s been on and off Broadway since 2018.

However, despite all of this success, a sequel was never made. Until now that it, and certain big horror names are included.

Jenna Ortega will join Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice 2

New scream queen Jenna Ortega is reportedly in discussions for Beetlejuice 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, THR stated that the film would once again be helmed by Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton in the titular role.

Reportedly, Ortega will star as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia from the original, and production will begin in May or June of this year. However, Warner Bros. and Ortega’s representatives have yet to confirm anything.

It’s also not yet known if the original’s other stars, including Katherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, or Alec Baldwin, would also reprise their roles.

A Beetlejuice sequel has been a possibility ever since the first film came out, with said possibility becoming even more tangible in the last decade. It was teased back in 2011 according to IGN, and Michael Keaton stated that he’d been in talks with Tim Burton in 2014. In 2017, a script for Beetlejuice 2 also reportedly underwent a rewrite, by Mike Vukadinovich.

Of course, even if these plans come to fruition, we could still be waiting a while for a sequel. Especially considering how packed Jenna Ortega’s horror schedule is, what with Wednesday Season 2 and the Scream franchise taking over the media zeitgeist as of late.

Beetlejuice is currently available to stream on HBO Max.