Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show: Release date, plot, trailers & more

After two films, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to give the hit book series a TV adaptation on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including an early look at the trailer and the cast.

The Percy Jackson franchise is one of the most beloved books series of all time. Author Rick Riordan introduced a generation to Greek mythology through the five part book series, as well as all other forms of mythology in his other works.

While the first and second books were adapted for film back in 2010 and 2013, these adaptations were reviewed less than favorably by both fans and critics alike. However, since it was announced that Disney would be developing a TV show of the books, Percy Jackson fans have been eagerly anticipating its release.

Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series.

Sorry Percy Jackson fans, odds are you’ll be waiting until 2024 for Percy Jackson and the Olympians to debut on Disney+ with no confirmed release date. However, author Rick Riordan has been keeping fans up to date online about how filming for the show is travelling.

Season 1 began shooting at the end of May 2022, with reports stating that they are roughly halfway through filming. Given this there is a chance the show will be ready for release some time at the end of 2023, however nothing has been confirmed yet.

Plot and cast for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the tale of a young boy named Percy Jackson. Percy is a half-blood, meaning one of his parents is in fact a Greek god. Based on what has been said by those working on the show, Season 1 will look at adapting the first book in the series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

The show will likely follow Percy as he discovers his ancestry and his journey to fully realizing the depths of this power and responsibility. How the world around him has many hidden creatures and foes lurking in the streets that only those with the blood of the gods can see and interact with.

Disney + Camp Half-Blood is one of the main settings in the Percy Jackson series

One of the biggest criticisms of the movie adaption was that it aged up the cast. For the TV show, all the actors are much younger and closer to the ages that characters are in the books, something that fans are extremely happy about. Author Rick Riordan was the first person to announce the casting of the main characters on his blog.

Walker Scobell will play Percy Jackson, son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries will play the daughter of Athena, Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri is set to play the lovable best friend of Percy, Grover Underwood.

Is there a trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Despite still in the middle of filming, Disney have already released a teaser trailer for the show which can be viewed here.

The trailer — which aired during September’s D23 event — sent fans of the books into a frenzy when they heard the opening words of the original novel being read in a voice over by Scobell as Percy himself.

The teaser also includes the characters wearing the iconic Camp Half-blood orange t-shirts as well as giving fans their first look at what the actual camp will look like.

For all the latest updates and news on the upcoming Percy Jackson TV show, keep checking back here at Dexerto.