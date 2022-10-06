Marvel’s Ironheart series: Release window, cast, everything we know

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

With Iron Man’s successor gearing up to take center stage, here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming Ironheart TV series.

After the death of Iron Man at the end of Avenger: Endgame, the absence of the hero has been felt across the whole of the MCU. While of course there is always Rhodey’s War Machine to fill the void, the character has been much more focused on dealing with political fallout to be getting right into the thick of the action.

Enter Riri Williams, the young inventor who – drawing major inspiration from her hero and mentor Tony Stark – takes on the mantle of Ironheart and brings forth a new era of the Iron Man persona and sensibility.

And while the MCU is planning on introducing Williams in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film – the character will soon after be getting her very own TV series. Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ Ironheart series ahead of its release.

Contents:

While an exact date is yet to be revealed, what we do know is that Ironheart is set to premiere sometime in Fall, 2023.

However, fans won’t have to wait that long to see the character Riri Williams introduced in the MCU. Williams will play a key role in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, with her inclusion marking the first appearance of the character outside of the comics.

Casting details for Ironheart series

Youtube: Marvel Entertainment Riri Williams will be suiting up for the first time in Wakanda Forever.

Slowly but surely the cast of Ironheart is coming together, with some well-known names attached to the series. Dominique Thorne will be taking on the titular role in the series, with In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos set to star as the show’s villain Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood.

Ramos spoke at the recent D23 event about his character, stating that “Parker believes truly that what he is doing is good.” Deadline reported back in June 2022 that Many Montana – best known for her work in Good Girls – will appear in the series as a regular. However, the specifics of her role are still a mystery.

Lyric Ross from This is Us will portray Williams’ best friend, with RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé and newcomer Harper Anthony both also featuring in the series in unknown roles.

Other than the confirmed cast above, there are rumors and speculation that Don Cheadle’s War Machine could feature in the series as well as some of the characters from the Black Panther franchise.

What will Ironheart be about?

Marvel Comics The show will likely follow the origin of Riri Williams’ Ironheart.

In the comics, Riri Williams is a genius inventor and shows promise from her early teenage years. She grows into the role of Ironheart through the mentorship and guidance of Tony Stark himself. Given that Stark is no longer around in the MCU, it is likely that her origins will be slightly altered.

With William’s set to appear in Black Panther, the technology and knowledge from Wakanda could serve as a new driving force for the character and serve as a way for her to grow and develop into the Ironheart persona.

What we do know is that Ironheart will include Williams suiting up in some version of the Ironheart armor and will explore the technology vs magic debate that has become a more prominent theme in the MCU of late.

Ironheart trailers

There are no trailers for Ironheart at this point in time. However, Marvel fans can get a good look at William’s flying high in the sky in the most recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer which can be viewed here:

That’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Disney + Ironheart series. Be sure to check back in with this post as we update it with all the latest news and content on the series.