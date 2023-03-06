Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Release date, cast & more

A brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film is in the works, with the quartet of crime fighting Turtles back for more in the upcoming Mutant Mayhem movie. Here’s everything we know so far about the next TMNT adventure.

Turtle fans, you’re in luck. A brand new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, called Mutant Mayhem, is set to release later in 2023. With some massive star power behind the new film as well, there is a lot to like and look forward to about the newest entry in the Turtles franchise.

The film is being developed by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions. As well as this, the likes of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will be producing for Point Grey. They will be working in partnership with Ramsey Naito and Jason McConnell, who are overseeing the project for Nickelodeon.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ahead of its release.

Contents:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, will be released in theatres and on Paramount Plus on August 4, 2023.

As well as this new animated film, another live-action film is reportedly in the works, with Bay’s team set to come back and work on the film also. Outside of live-action, the franchise has been making its way back into popular culture. On the gaming front, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was recently released and met with high praise.

Mutant Mayhem cast: Who will be in the new TMNT film?

As well as having some big names producing and directing Mutant Mayhem, the movie will also be featuring some iconic and beloved voices.

The rest of the main cast of the next TMNT movie has been revealed and can be viewed below:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr as Michelangelo

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Brady Noon as Raphael

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

John Cena as Rocksteady

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

However, arguably the biggest reveal for the new TMNT is that Jackie Chan will be voicing Splinter, the master sewer dweller who helps raise and train the Ninja Turtles.

TMNT movie plot: What will Mutant Mayhem be about?

Paramount Pictures The recent live-action TMNT boasted a good cast but the designs of the Turtles were heavily critiqued.

While the plot of the movie is still very much a mystery, it seems as though a big focus will be on the teenage element of the Ninja Turtles characters. In the lead-up to this film, Rogan has spoken at length about his excitement at being a producer for this new Turtles film. How his own experience acting and producing a lot of teenage-centric projects has made him always feel attached to the characters and the story.

During an interview with Collider in 2022, Rogan was discussing how, “weirdly the Teenage part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out” to him the most.

Later on in the same interview he added: “As someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

The title, as well as the poster design, indicate that the film will be more attuned with the classic style of story that Teenage Mutant Ninja fans are used to.

Is there a TMNT: Mutant Mayhem trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. However, be sure to check back in with this section as we update it regularly with all the latest information and updates.

