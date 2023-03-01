The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Plot predictions, cast & more

The Umbrella Academy is finally coming to a close with season 4, the family of superheroes is due for one more outing before saying goodbye to audiences. Here’s everything you need to know about the final season before it drops on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows since it first debuted on the streaming service back in February 2019.

Since then, actor Elliot Page and the rest of the cast were quick to win over the hearts of fans for their portrayals of the superhero siblings and their dysfunctional but endearing family dynamic.

Back in August 2022, it was confirmed the Umbrellas would be back for a fourth and final season. Without further ado, here is everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Contents

Currently, there is no word on when season 4 will be arriving on Netflix. However, we do know that the filming for the show is underway. Given that season 3 arrived on Netflix in the middle of 2022, there is a good chance that season 4 will drop at a similar time in 2024.

One thing we do know is that the final season will be much shorter than the previous 3. Dexerto previously reported that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will only consist of 6 episodes rather than the typical 10-episode format.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we keep you updated on all the latest season 4 release date news.

Umbrella Academy season 4 cast: New and returning characters confirmed

One of the best parts about the series is the amazing ensemble cast, with The Umbrella Academy’s chemistry something that fans of the series have come to crave and love. And with season 3 adding in The Sparrows, the family of misfits grew to even greater lengths. As a result, here is a full list of the returning cast for season 4.

Elliot Page as Viktor

Tom Hopper as Luther

David Castañeda as Diego

Emmy Raver-Lampman – Allison

Robert Sheehan as Klaus

Aidan Gallagher as Five

Justin H. Min as Ben

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Adam Godley as Pogo

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane

Liisa Repo-Martell as Abigail

In February 2023, it was also confirmed that several new characters that will feature in season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, including some big names in Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot: What will happen in the final season?

Netflix Season 4 will end the series with a bang.

If there is one thing that is guaranteed for the final outing of The Umbrella Academy, it’s an epic soundtrack and a lot of plot twists. At the end of season 3, the remaining heroes had lost all their powers and found themselves in an alternative dimension in which their father had complete control of the world.

Without their powers, season 4 will likely focus on them getting back their abilities and taking down their father. However, how and when this happens is still very much a mystery.

It also wouldn’t be The Umbrella Academy without some romance. With Sloane disappearing, it’s expected that Luther will do his best to find his new wife. Furthermore, fan-favorite couple Lila and Diego will also be back and hopefully, better than ever.

