The Walking Dead: Dead City — Release date, cast, plot & more

The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of the multiple Walking Dead spin off shows confirmed to be in the works. Here’s everything we know about the show ahead of its release.

With the flagship series The Walking Dead finally coming to an end after 12 years on the air, the greater Walking Dead universe is set to expand with multiple spin off shows in the works and set to release in the next few years.

One such show is The Walking Dead: Dead City, a series that will pair two of the most popular characters together as they continue on their journey. And while there is still much we don’t know about the show, we’ve rounded up all the information we can find about it here.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to begin airing in April 2023. It will release one episode a week in a similar format to other TWD projects.

The exact release date is yet to be confirmed but the show will be a six part series. Be sure to check back here as we’ll update this section when an exact date is confirmed.

Who is set to star in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

The Walking Dead: Dead City will focus on two long standing Walking Dead characters Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith. Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, joined The Walking Dead in Season 2 and has been a central character ever since.

Jeffery Dean Morgan’s Negan arrived during the final episode of Season 6 and while he was first brought in as a villain, the character has evolved and redeemed himself in the subsequent seasons of the show.

Joining Maggie and Negan on this journey are the following confirmed cast members and characters:

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano

Karine Ortiz as Amaia

The Walking Dead: Dead City plot details

Dead City will reportedly pick up a few years after the finale of The Walking Dead and will focus on Maggie and Negan as they travel through the city of Manhattan, a location that has yet to be explored throughout any of the shows.

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple has teased “it’s a madhouse, and [Maggie and Negan] enter it and get swept up into the madhouse. There’s a lot of conflict. There’s a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are insane.”

It’s expected that a large part of the plot will also focus on the fractured relationship between Negan and Maggie. With Negan having killed Maggie’s husband Glenn brutally years prior, it’s a massive source of tension between the two in all their interactions.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pairs them together and how their dynamic evolved throughout their spin off series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City trailers

While no full length trailers have been released, a TV spot for the show has dropped and can be viewed below.

The trailer provides an insight into the state of Manhattan, a location that appears to be just as overrun with walkers as the rest of the world. The spot also includes some of the new characters and faces to be introduced as well as focuses on Maggie and Negan.