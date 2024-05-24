Beetlejuice 2 reveals how Monica Belluci gruesomely connects to the original

It seems that Betelgeuse has a dating past. The official trailer for Beetlejuice 2 has sneakily revealed how Monica Belluci’s new character has a connection to the original 1988 movie.

Belluci joins the cast of Beetlejuice 2 as the creepy exterminator’s wife. While appearing as a new character, the sequel movie found a clever and creepy way to connect her to the original storyline.

One fan on X pointed out that, “Monica Bellucci is missing her ring finger in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. It was her finger that Beetlejuice whips out with a wedding ring on it to give to Lydia in the original film.”

In the trailer, Belluci’s character, Delores, is seen holding her left hand against her face. She’s missing her ring finger. Die-hard fans of the original movie may remember that at Lydia and Betelgeuse’s wedding, he manages to go through with the vows and “I Do.”

But he needs a ring, so he whips out a severed finger from his jacket and says, “I’m telling you, honey, she meant nothing to me. Nothing at all!”

It’s clear that Betelgeuse has been married before, presumably to Delores. The trailer makes it seem as if she’s on the hunt, looking for him. All the while, Betelgeuse is trying once again to get married, but this time to Lydia’s daughter.

Fans were delighted with the thread of continuation between both movies. “Ha! I caught that too. It’s a great continuity nod and opens up a whole new casket of worms in the BJ mythos,” said one fan.

But another fan adds to the mystery of the severed finger, saying, “Yeah when I read she was cast I assumed she was his ex. Looks like he chopped her up or something hence being sown together.”

There’s a possibility that Betelgeuse cut up his ex-wife to get rid of her but kept the finger and ring for another opportunity. It seems that Delores is out for revenge.

Beetlejuice 2 will be released on September 6, 2024, but until then you can read about why one major character isn’t returning. You can check out other new movies releasing.