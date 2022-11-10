IT prequel TV show: Welcome to Derry plot, production details, rumored cast, more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The popular horror franchise IT is getting a prequel TV series, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming show, Welcome to Derry, ahead of its release.

Author Stephen King first released his novel It back in 1986. Since then, the story of Pennywise the clown has become one of the most well-known horror narratives of all time. The character was first brought to the big screen in 1990. More recently, however, It was rebooted and met with both critical and commercial success with the two films It: Chapter 1 and It: Chapter 2.

And while a third film is still yet to be announced, we do know that a prequel spin-off TV series is currently in the works. Without further ado, here are all the details we know so far about the prequel series.

Contents:

Welcome to Derry plot: What will the IT prequel be about?

It was reported by Variety that Welcome to Derry will take place in the 1960s and lead up to the events of IT: Chapter 1. The show is also reportedly going to focus on the origins of Pennywise the clown and how he came to be and torment the town and its inhabitants.

Other than this, no concrete details about the plot have been released. We’ll be sure to update this section when more information is made available. The show is set to release on HBO Max.

IT prequel: Welcome to Derry development and cast

Production for the IT prequel series began in March 2022. The show – now known as being called Welcome to Derry – will be executive-produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Andy Muschietti has much experience with the franchise having directed the 2017 and 2019 films IT: Chapter 1 and IT: Chapter 2.

As well as this, it was recently confirmed that Jason Fuchs will serve as a co-showrunner for the project alongside Brad Caleb Kane. At the time of writing, no cast members have been confirmed.

Given that the show will be set before the events of the first IT film, it is unlikely that we will see any of the original children return for the series. However, there are rumors that Bill Skarsgård will be back to reprise his role as Pennywise the clown.

Does Welcome To Derry have any trailers?

Unfortunately, Welcome to Derry has no trailers or image stills yet. Given it is still in early production, it is unlikely that we’ll see any footage of the IT prequel TV show for some time.

However, be sure to check back here at a later date for all the latest news and details for the upcoming IT prequel series. For more TV & Movie news, check out Dexerto’s hubs below for all the latest on some of the industry’s biggest upcoming projects.

