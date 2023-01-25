Zuko animated Avatar film: Early plot details & everything else we know

A brand new animated Avatar film is in the works and will focus on an adult version of Zuko, so here’s all you need to know about the new film from its potential plot to its place in the Avatar universe and more.

The animated Avatar series is back and better than ever. Back in the 2000s, Avatar: The Last Airbender was one of the most popular cartoons on Nickelodeon. The original series, which debuted in 2005, ran for three seasons. Shortly after it came to an end, the Avatar universe was expanded through The Legend of Korra, a follow-up animated show that ran for four seasons.

Since Korra ended back in 2014, there have been no new animated shows set in the same universe. There have been multiple comic books and a very unsuccessful live-action movie but it appears that the animated content is going to be back in focus in the coming years.

One such animated project that has been confirmed – much to the excitement of fans – is a feature-length film focusing on everyone’s angsty fire bender, Prince Zuko. While details are still scarce for the upcoming movie, here’s everything we know so far about the Zuko animated Avatar film.

Contents:

Despite not much being known about the upcoming Zuko movie, one thing that has been reported on is the potential release date.

As first written in Avatar News, the Zuko movie is reportedly set to release on October 9th, 2026.

While the specific date and month are subject to change, Avatar News confidently reported that the movie will come out in 2026. And while that may seem a long way away, there are plenty of other Avatar projects coming out between now and then to satisfy the fanbase.

Zuko movie plot predictions: What will the solo film be about?

It is unclear what the movie will exactly be about. However, we do know it will focus on Zuko as an adult. Therefore, it will fill in the gaps of his life between when we met him in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and his appearance in The Legend of Korra.

There is a good chance that the show could follow the events of the popular comic book series, Dark Horse. The series of comics take place just after the events of the original animated series and for Zuko, highlighting his struggle in taking over the role of Fire Lord. Dealing with the damage his father had done while also helping rebuild the Fire Nation.

Avatar Studios Zuko has become a fan-favorite character within the Avatar community.

We do know that Dante Basco – who voiced Zuko in the original series, will be reprising his role for another animated Avatar movie. Therefore, it is very likely he’ll return to voice this character in this film.

When more information about the plot is revealed, we’ll make sure to update this section so be sure to keep checking back in.

Are there any other Avatar projects in development?

As mentioned above, the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is coming back with a vengeance. At the time of writing, there are currently three other animated Avatar films in the works. There is a new movie that will focus on adult Aang and the rest of the gang, a stand-alone movie about Korra, and lastly, an animated feature that will focus on Avatar Kyoshi.

As well as this, there is currently a live-action adaption of the original series in the works at Netflix. And while it is yet to be confirmed by Avatar Studios, there are heavy rumors circulating online that a brand new Avatar TV series will be released in the coming years. One that will focus on a new Avatar from the Earth Nation and take place after the events of The Legend of Korra.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.