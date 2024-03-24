Beetlejuice 2 confirms absence of one original character thanks to trailer Easter egg

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer has confirmed that one original cast member will not appear in the sequel.

After almost four decades, the cult classic film Beettlejuice is getting a sequel and fans could not be more excited.

The majority of the original cast will be returning for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice including Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice), Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz), and Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz).

However, fans couldn’t help but notice that one of the main original cast members Jeffrey Jones (Charles Deetz) was not present physically within the newly released trailer but, thanks to some eagle-eyed viewers, it seems like Jones will have an unexpected role in the movie.

In a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment in the first few seconds of the trailer (0:20), you can see Jones’ character on the headstone of the funeral the rest of the Deetz family is attending.

It’s not too surprising that Jones wasn’t asked to return to the franchise as he was arrested and charged with soliciting photos from a minor along with possession of explicit images of children back in 2001, charges he pled no contest to.

His punishment for both charges included five years’ probation, counseling, and the requirement to register as a sex offender.

Despite Jones not being in the movie physically, Charles Deetz will play a pretty significant role in the events of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as the synopsis for the film reads: “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”