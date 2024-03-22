Beetlejuice 2 has a secret weapon that will make it brilliant

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel to the ’80s cult classic, should win over fans old and new thanks to its secret weapon: love.

It’s no secret that modern movie audiences are getting pretty tired of reboots and unnecessary sequels to stories that already wrapped up their ending in a nice bow.

So, when it was announced that Beetlejuice, the cult classic film from 1988, was getting a sequel almost four decades later, some were skeptical and believed that this would be just another by the numbers cash grab.

However, thanks to a new first look of the film, it seems like Beetlejuice 2 has a secret weapon in their arsenal that will ensure its sequel will be nothing but brilliant.

Article continues after ad

Beetlejuice 2 will succeed because it’s made with love

The main part of Beetlejuice 2’s secret weapon is that it’s being made with the utmost care and love by people who were in the original film. Tim Burton is back in the director chair with Michael Keaton (Betelgeuse), Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz), and Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz) all reprising their iconic roles.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to most modern sequels, it’s hard to get one of the original cast members back in the fold, let alone three of the biggest names. But, Beetlejuice 2 has the right kind of sauce behind it because these three stars came back together to make the project work.

Article continues after ad

On top of bringing back some of the most important pieces of the puzzle, the film is also leaning into the modern era by bringing on Gen Z scream queen Jenna Ortega; a fantastic move, as the actress has cemented herself as a trained figure of a macbre.

The production also put a lot of hard work and dedication into the overall look of the film. Keaton has gone on record saying that Beetlejuice 2 is “exciting visually” because everything has a “handmade” feel to it.

The actor made sure to stress to Burton that the movie had to follow in the original’s footsteps — and it seems like the director took this to heart, as he told Entertainment Weekly most of the classic Beetlejuice effects were being brought to life using stop-motion animation, just like in the original film.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most sequels or reboots don’t seem to have the same love and attention to detail that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have behind it, so fans should get excited for their new adventure into the underworld because they’re definitely in good, if a bit undead hands.

If you’re looking to find more information about the man so nice they named him thrice, you can find out more about Beetlejuice 2’s supposed plot or if you’re itching for more of the macbre, you can filter through some of Dexerto’s top horror picks for your next movie night binge.