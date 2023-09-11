Director Tim Burton has been talking about how Beetlejuice 2 goes “back to basics” when it comes to technology, and reveals how close the movie was to completing principal photography when the actors’ strike began.

Tim Burton is no stranger to sequels, having overseen two during his career – Batman Returns and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Beetlejuice is one that fans have been clamouring for ever since the first film hit. Both because the 1988 movie (kind-of) sets up a sequel and because the Beetlejuice universe seems ripe for exploration.

Burton has come close on occasion, with a sequel set in Hawaii both written and very nearly shot. Though while that didn’t happen, a different iteration is being made, and couldn’t be closer to completion.

Beetlejuice 2 was “day and a half” from wrapping when strike began, says Tim Burton

The writers’ strike in Hollywood didn’t affect the making of Beetlejuice, as the script was locked, and the film very nearly completed when it kicked off. But the actors’ strike ended production – which was taking place in both the UK and US – at the very last moment.

“I feel grateful we got what we got,” Burton tells the Independent of the shoot. “Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99% done.”

In the same interview, the director states that Beetlejuice 2 will be “in the same spirit” as the original, which will come as a relief to those who prefer practical special effects to the computer-generated kind that have become so integral to Burton’s recent films.

The director elaborates: “On this last one – Beetlejuice 2 – I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

Who stars in the sequel?

While plot details for Beetlejuice 2 are currently being kept under wraps, the cast has been announced, and it’s a combination of returning favorites, and actors who are new to the franchise.

Returning cast members include:

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse

Winona Ryder as Lydia

Catherine O’Hara as Delia

While some of the new cast members are:

Jenna Ortega

Willem Defoe

Monica Bellucci

Beetlejuice 2 is due to hit screens on September 6, 2024, though if the strike continues, expect that date to be pushed back. To find out what Tim Burton thinks about AI, click here.