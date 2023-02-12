New The Flash trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s Batman

A new trailer for The Flash has dropped at the Super Bowl, showing off Ezra Miller’s speedster and their team-up with Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Development on a movie centred on The Flash first began in the 1980s. However, it wasn’t until the rise (and fall) of the DCEU that it kicked into a higher gear – but its problems were far from over.

Changing scripts, directors, and overall franchise plans got in the way, not to mention Ezra Miller’s numerous controversies, including allegations of assault, harassment, grooming, robbery, and more.

Against all the odds leveled against it in recent months, The Flash is hitting cinemas this year – and we’ve just got our first proper trailer.

New The Flash trailer drops at Super Bowl

The new trailer for The Flash dropped tonight during Super Bowl LVII. Check it out below:

The Flash is set to follow Miller’s Barry Allen after he “travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.”

Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Batman, last seen in 1992’s Returns. It’s believed this was the start of a larger plan to reintroduce Keaton’s dark knight, but with the cancelation of Batgirl and James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted vision, this will likely be a one-and-done appearance for the star.

Ben Affleck is also expected to return as Batman, although the extent of his role is unclear. “I have never said this – this is hot off the presses – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done were in the Flash movie,” he told the Herald Sun.

“I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting – different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character.”

Sasha Calle stars as Supergirl, with Michael Shannon also reprising his role as General Zod.

While unveiling the DC slate, Gunn described The Flash as “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

The Flash will speed into cinemas on June 16, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.