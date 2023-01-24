Violent Night 2: Everything we know about David Harbour’s next Christmas massacre 

Violent Night is one of the most recent Christmas action movies to release and the David Harbour Christmas adventure has already received the green light for a Violent Night 2. Here’s everything we know about the sequel ahead of the film’s release.

Christmas movies have become a staple of cinema, with moviegoers constantly debating which Christmas-themed movie is the best of the best. There’s the likes of Love Actually, Happiest Season, as well as other classics like Die Hard.

However, a brand new Christmas franchise is seemingly here, with the 2022 film Violent Night reportedly getting a sequel at some point in the future. While we don’t know much about this follow-up, here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from actor David Harbour’s next outing as Santa Claus.

What was the first Violent Night movie about?

While Violent Night is a Christmas movie, it features a massive twist on the usual holiday story. The film – first released in 2022 – is an action comedy directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The trailer for the first movie can be viewed here:

The main storyline of the movie centers on David Harbour’s Santa Claus. However, rather than the usual happy-go-lucky Santa, Harbour’s take on the role has him fighting off mercenaries who have taken a wealthy family hostage in their home.

Toward the end of the movie, Santa is fatally wounded. However, he is revived by the family thanks to their belief in the holiday of Christmas and Santa himself. This prompted Santa to then go off with his Reindeer and finish delivering presents for the festive season.

For those yet to see the first one, it is currently streaming on Apple TV, with all new deleted scenes also being added.

Violent Night 2: Has a sequel been confirmed & when could it release?

We can now confirm that, yes, there is a Violent Night 2 in the works. This information made offical by director Tommy Wirkola in a recent interview with The Wrap.

Wirkola confirmed, “yes…We’re talking about it and we’re just making deals and getting everything in order.” The director adding that they won’t be rushing the sequel but that they are already working things out.

“We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story,” Wirkola said. “And we have some ideas, me and Pat and Josh and the producers, we’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see.”

However, given that the first film only came out a few months ago, it is likely that audiences will have to wait a little while to see Harbour back as Santa.

We’ll be sure to keep this section updated if and when a release date or window is revealed.

Violent Night 2: Plot predictions and potential storyline

Universal Pictures Violent Christmas is an action comedy that audiences kept audiences laughing.

In the same interview with The Wrap, Wirkola hinted at some potential plot points that could be featured in the sequel.

“There’s stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves,” Wirkola said. “But story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one.”

From the sound of things, the Violent Night sequel could explore the great Christmas mythology that was teased in the first film while also ensuring that Santa is still thrown into some crazy and over-the-top action.

That’s everything we know about the Violent Night sequel for now. Keep checking back with this page as we update you with all the latest news, trailers, and information. For all the latest TV and movie content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.