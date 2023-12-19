Anyone But You cast: All actors & characters

Anyone But You, Sony Pictures’ latest rom-com, is set to hit theaters soon, so here’s your guide to the movie’s actors and characters.

2023 has seen its fair share of romantic comedy movies, from Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding to Reese Witherspoon’s Your Place or Mine.

And it looks like the year of rom-coms will end with a bang as Sony Pictures is set to release its latest installment in the genre, Anyone But You – just in time for the holidays.

But, before you book your tickets for this beach-centric film, here’s your guide to the actors and characters found in Anyone But You.

Contents

Bea: Sydney Sweeney

Ben: Glen Powell

Jonathan: Darren Barnet

Bea’s sister-in-law: Alexandra Shipp

Bea’s father: Dermot Mulroney

Anyone But You actors and characters

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.”

Bea: Sydney Sweeney

Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney plays Bea, a young woman who had one intimate night with playboy Ben after receiving a “hall pass” from her then fiancé, Jonathan. After discovering that her parents invited Jonathan to her sister’s destination wedding, along with the fact that Ben is also in attendance, Bea hatches a plan to fake a relationship with Ben to keep everyone off her back.

Sweeney is best known for playing the role of Cassie Howard on the hit teen drama Euphoria, but she can be seen in other works like The White Lotus and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ben: Glen Powell

Sony Pictures

Glen Powell plays Ben, Bea’s “hall pass” who crosses paths with her on their way to Sydney for Bea’s sister’s wedding. When he realizes that his ex-girlfriend, Margaret, will also be in attendance, he teams up with Bea to play the part of a happy couple.

Powell is a decorated actor who has been in popular projects like Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Scream Queens.

Jonathan: Darren Barnet

Sony Pictures

Darren Barnet plays Jonathan, Bea’s ex-fiancé who uses the invitation to Bea’s sister’s wedding to try to get back together with her at her parents’ insistence.

Barnet is best known for his role as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, but can also be seen in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Bea’s sister-in-law: Alexandra Shipp

Sony Pictures

Alexandra Shipp plays Bea’s sister-in-law, the woman who is marrying Bea’s sister and helps her with her complicated relationship with Ben.

Shipp is best known for her role as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, Writer Barbie in Barbie, and KT Rush in House of Anubis.

Bea’s father: Dermot Mulroney

Sony Pictures

Dermot Mulroney plays Bea’s father who, along with his wife, tries to get Bea back together with Jonathan and is incredibly suspicious of her relationship with Ben.

Mulroney is a popular actor who has been in iconic works like My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Wedding Date, Scream VI, Friends, and New Girl.

Anyone But You premieres in theaters on December 22. Looking for more TV and Movie hubs? Check out some of Dexerto’s other work below:

