Is there a post-credits scene in Anyone But You?

Anyone But You, a new R-rated rom-com starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, is in cinemas now – but is there a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

Romantic comedies once ruled movie theaters, and the genre arguably reached its peak in the 2000s: My Big Fat Greek Wedding and What Women Want grossed $374 million, Hitch made $366 million, and the Bridget Jones movies have amassed more than $740 million combined.

For some reason, they died off and became relegated to the bargain-bin equivalent of streaming back catalogs, no longer filling weekend-long, sold-out multiplexes for couples, friends, and families alike.

However, Anyone But You could mark the start of a comeback with the next generation of mega-watt Hollywood talent. So, is there a post-credits scene in the new flick? Spoilers to follow…

Anyone But You post-credits scene explained

Yes, Anyone But You does have a post-credits scene.

Well, sort of. While the credits roll, we see brief clips of cast members singing Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’, before a brief conversation where Ben and Bea apologize to Claudia and Halle. We also see Margarete and Jonathan (the main duo’s exes) kiss at the wedding reception.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about incorporating the cast singing the song into the shooting schedule, director Will Gluck explained: “It was a 45 or 50-day shoot, and for 42 days of it, once we finished a scene, we were like, ‘Now we’ve got to do the song.’ So, yes, we did it every day.

“By the end of the movie, the entire crew of 200 Australians were all singing the song alone. In the beginning, people were like, ‘Ah, it’s a little bit of a drag,’ but by the third or fourth day, everyone really got into it as you can see from the end. That only works if people were having a good time doing it, and so they really enjoyed themselves. We did it all the time.”

The official synopsis for the film reads: “In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

