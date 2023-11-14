AI-generated biopic of music icon sparks backlash against Warner Bros

Another day, another self-induced headache for Warner Bros. This time, it’s thanks to a musical biopic set to be generated by AI.

Even though Warner Bros. has locked in the unrivaled success of Greta Geriwg’s live-action Barbie, it’s quickly been troubled by a series of ongoing issues.

Most recently, this has taken the form of their decision to scrap the upcoming Coyote vs Acme movie adaptation, despite spending a massive $70 million on the project.

Now that the studio has tried to u-turn its decision by making the project open to buy, it now faces a different problem in the form of another project.

AI Edith Piaf sparks backlash against Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has received widespread backlash after revealing plans for a biopic based on French singer Edith Piaf which is AI-generated.

60 years after the La Vie en Rose singer died, the studio is planning to recreate her voice and image using Artificial Intelligence.

“Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage, and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life,” Warner Music Group stated in its initial project announcement [via Variety].

According to the group, the film’s aim is to “uncover aspects of her life that were previously unknown,” using her distinct voice and image to be revived to further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story.”

Warner Bros. isn’t exactly in the good books of global fans at the moment, and the Edith Piaf news has gone down like a lead balloon with many.

“David Zaslav once again making the brave decision to have everyone on earth actively despise his company,” one user posted on X/Twitter in response to the announcement.

“Did we not literally just end a strike about this exact kind of s**t,” a second weighed in. “Seems insane that someone’s estate can do this tbh. She died in 1963! She would have had no idea what any of this was! But her two sisters-in-law who knew her for a couple of years can be like “Sure you can use your soulless robot voice machine for her. Can we have our money now?” a third commented.

Biopics of the singer’s life have already been made in the past, with actress Marion Cotillard winning an Academy Award for her portrayal of Piaf in 2008.

